Mild & Dry Wednesday Ahead
Mild & Dry Wednesday Ahead
Sarah Ferguson took to social media to share an emotional message with her followers following her cancer diagnosis. See photo.
Jaime Harrison agreed with a Democratic supporter who said it's "insane" to think the party could amass a winning coalition after replacing Biden.
Russia provided air support for troops in Avdiivka, an apparent first. It could spell trouble for future fighting.
When the world's tallest man meets the world's shortest woman, the moment demands a photo op. That's what happened on Monday in California when Sultan Kosen of Turkey, measuring at a neck craning 8 foot and 2 inches, sat on a chair while holding on his lap doll-size Jyoti Amge of India, who is recorded […]
Chynna Phillips says her late father John Phillips had a difficult conversation with her the night before she married Billy Baldwin in 1995
Rebecca Maines, who is in prison for a parole violation, testified that Adam Montgomery told her in the summer of 2021 that he had been trying to see his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, since 2019, when he dropped her off to be with her mother because he said she was having bathroom accidents “on purpose.” Authorities believe Montgomery killed the girl on Dec. 7, 2019, but she wasn’t reported missing until nearly two years later. Harmony's body has not been found.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs Donald Trump’s legal troubles consume more and more of his time, they’re also consuming more of his donors’ money—and there’s a huge hole in the bucket.On Tuesday, Trump’s “Save America” leadership political action committee reported raising just $8,508 from donors in the entire month of January, while spending about $3.9 million, according to a new filing with the Federal Election Commission.Inside Donald Trump’s Incredible Cash Crun
Biden has reportedly asked senior campaign aides to highlight the “crazy s**t” that Trump says in public.
Four days after a judge ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $354 million in his civil fraud case, New York Attorney General Letitia James told ABC News that she is prepared to seize the former president's assets if he is unable to find the cash to cover the fine. "If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," James said in an interview with ABC News' Aaron Katersky. Trump was fined $354.8 million plus approximately $100 million in pre-judgment interest on Friday after Judge Arthur Engoron determined that he inflated his net worth in order get more favorable loan terms.
A Kansas fisherman who had his state-record white crappie voided and “didn’t understand why,” now knows the reason. X-rays don't lie.
Shawn Crowley said, “We’re watching, we’re listening,” to the former president following his latest outburst about her client.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exclusively tell PEOPLE they "loved being back in Canada" for the countdown to next year's Invictus Games
The Supreme Court rejected appeals from Sidney Powell and other Trump allies sanctioned for frivolous challenges to Biden's 2020 victory in Michigan.
David Hogg responded to new Trump-branded footwear with a website redirection.
Best known for playing Anthony ‘Meat’ Tuperello in 1981 comedy ‘Porky’s’ and for his role as a mercenary alongside Bruce Willis in ‘Die Hard 2’, much-loved actor Tony Ganios has died aged 64 from a heart attack after he was taken to hospital suffering a spinal cord infection.
Trump’s rage at Snoop Dogg created “chaos” in his administration’s last moments — and nearly killed clemency for Harry-O
And feasting on croissants in Paris.
Ecuador’s prison system has turned into the headquarters for criminal groups that have amassed foot soldiers and influence across the country, say experts. In less than a decade, organized crime has turned the relatively peaceful country into one of the most dangerous places in Latin America.
Trump's latest loss in court extends a remarkable losing streak.
The following contains spoilers from the Feb. 19 episode of CBS’ NCIS. We at long last have a 10-20 on one Leroy Jethro Gibbs, more than two years after Mark Harmon’s character was last seen on NCIS. Harmon remains an executive producer on CBS‘ NCIS, but he has not appeared on-camera since early Season 19, when Gibbs …