Mild end to 2024
We'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. A big temperature change happens Wednesday as highs only reach the low 60s.
With over a 3-metre snowbase, this Canadian ski resort has some of the deepest powder in North America. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
A minor, 4.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred Sunday morning in Quebec was felt as far away as parts of southern Ontario
A fishing-themed Instagram page on Sunday posted a “viral alert” image showing an angler posing with the head of a large shark and asked followers: “What did this?” A little research reveals that the image was captured off Moz
Hundreds of Lego pieces lost at sea 27 years ago are found in 2024, including the first shark.
Cold air from the Arctic will deliver a few rounds of frigid weather and snow to a good portion of Eastern Canada this week
COBBLE HILL, B.C. — Gil Yaron barely contains his excitement when asked to describe his non-profit venture to convince construction companies, developers and renovation contractors to recycle tonnes of building material waste on Vancouver Island.
Warm and cold air masses will collide over Ontario this week, bringing snow back to the province to kick off 2025
A messy New Year's Eve in southern Ontario will give way to a temperature dive and prolonged lake-effect
Cold, Arctic air will deliver a few rounds of frigid weather to much of Eastern Canada this week. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal
A shark attack in Egypt's Red Sea near a popular tourist destination has left a European Union official dead and another injured, according to local media and state officials.
On Oct. 19, B.C.'s provincial election night, a vicious rainstorm hit the South Coast — bringing a deluge that led to the loss of at least four lives, the latest in a series of deadly climate disasters to hit the region.But even as British Columbians felt the direct impact of climate change, much of the preceding election campaign focused on flashpoint issues like the cost of housing and toxic drugs.Polls have consistently shown over the last year that climate change has fallen well behind conce
The team analysed ice core records from the event.
First come the horseshoe crabs. Hoisting their round, tank-like shells, they trundle out of the Delaware Bay under the first full moon in May to mate and lay their eggs.
People camped outside Lemay Forest in the St. Norbert neighbourhood say they're there in protest of the continued removal of acres of a forest on private property.Cat Gauthier, a member of a coalition advocating for the protection of the land, said at least six people have been camping out in a stretch of public space since Friday. She says the group lit up a sacred fire that will continue burning "until there is intervention by the city to stop the tree removal." "This is sacred land. We are ti
HOUSTON (AP) — A strong storm system threatened to whip up tornadoes in parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, a day after severe weather claimed at least two lives as twisters touched down in Texas and Mississippi.
18-year-old Tykeria Rogers died in the incident on Dec. 28
Power out in Simpson County after storm
Cleanup was underway Monday after a strong storm system spawned hail, rain, high winds and tornadoes across the southern U.S. over the weekend, killing at least four people. As of Monday afternoon, over 30 tornadoes had been confirmed as crews worked through about 50 reports of tornado damage spanning from Texas to South Carolina, said Mark Wiley, an emergency response specialist with the National Weather Service’s Southern Region Headquarters. The storms first hit Saturday around the Houston area, where the National Weather Service by Monday had confirmed six tornadoes.
Heavy rain and fog took over the GTA Sunday. Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings across much of the region, urging residents to watch for flooding in low-lying areas. The significant rainfall also impacted operations for local ski hills and ice rinks. Lexy Benedict tells us more about the warm and wet weather.