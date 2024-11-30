A mild end to November across Colorado

Latest Stories
Hiker who survived 50 days in northeast B.C. woods released from hospital
The 20-year-old man who survived 50 days in the woods of northeastern B.C. has been released from hospital, CBC News has learned.Mike Reid, the general manager of the Buffalo Inn in Pink Mountain, B.C., said Sam Benastick and his family stopped in to see him on their way home after being discharged from care in Fort Nelson.Benastick's parents and brother stayed with Reid for several weeks while searching the nearby Redfern-Keily Provincial Park, where Benastick was last seen before being reporte
- The Weather Network
Intense snow squalls begin in Ontario, up to a metre possible for some
The first major snow squall event of the season is shaping up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
- The Canadian Press
Winter storm watch issued as snow, heavy rain expected for B.C. coast
VANCOUVER — A winter storm is moving over British Columbia's coast, bringing strong winds, heavy snow and freezing rain as snowfall warnings continue for much of the province's Interior.
- CBC
Minister notes 'concerning' reports about pulp and paper giant's behaviour, vows to monitor situation
The Canadian government will monitor Canada's largest pulp and paper company to ensure it respects the promises it made the federal government as the company's owner takes over his family's controversial Indonesian-Chinese pulp and paper conglomerate, Natural Resource Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told a parliamentary committee Wednesday.Responding to a series of questions from New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, Wilkinson said Paper Excellence, which recently rebranded to Domtar, made commitments to t
- The Canadian Press
Donald Trump's call for 'energy dominance' is likely to run into real-world limits
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is set to create a National Energy Council that he says will establish American “energy dominance” around the world as he seeks to boost U.S. oil and gas drilling and move away from President Joe Biden’s focus on climate change.
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Trump tariffs could raise Canadian gas prices by 9 to 20 cents per litre: Expert
Gas prices climbed 1.8 cents to $1.547 per litre of regular fuel on average across Canada over the past seven days.
- The Weather Network - Video
Dangerous travel in Ontario as snow squalls target the region
Some regions in Ontario can be looking at snowfall totals as high as 100 cm before the weekend is over. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
- The Weather Network
This factory accidentally generated a 160 km plume of snow
A factory in Wisconsin unintentionally created its own weather on Thursday
- The Weather Network
Why this winter's snow could weigh more than a trillion tonnes
How much snow falls on all of Canada? Get ready. These numbers are about to become astronomical.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tricky travel conditions as multi-day squall event continues for southern Ontario
The snowbelt regions could be picking up 50-100 cm of snow by Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- Global News
‘Can’t have plan for economic growth if you’re not fighting climate change’: Trudeau
During an armchair discussion at the Sustainable Finance Forum on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled down on his government’s mission to fight climate change by putting a monetary value on greenhouse gas emissions. “You can’t have a plan for economic growth and opportunity if you’re not fighting climate change and taking care of the environment at the same time,” he said.
- CBC
City warming centres brace for extreme cold hitting Sask. overnight
Emergency warming centres across Saskatchewan are bracing for the extreme cold, with frigid temperatures and wind chill making it feel like –40 C in parts of the province overnight Thursday.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued extreme cold warnings Thursday for a swath of Saskatchewan that includes the Battlefords in the west, Saskatoon and extends east to the Manitoba border, including Yorkton.In Saskatoon, the temperature with the wind chill could feel like –40 C overnight, the weather
- The Weather Network
Canada saw its first -40°C temperature of the season this morning
Winter is on its way as temperatures continue to drop, especially in the Yukon is officially the first to hit -40°C this season
- The Weather Network
Heavy snow squalls continue hammering Ontario into the weekend
Powerful snow squalls could produce more than 100 cm of snow across parts of Ontario through this weekend
- The Weather Network
Toronto finally records first snowfall, more possible this weekend
Toronto's snow drought finally ended this week
- The Canadian Press
Crew mistakes caused the sinking of a New Zealand navy ship off Samoan coast, inquiry finds
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Mistakes by members of the crew caused a New Zealand navy ship to plow into a reef off the coast of Samoa, where it caught fire and sank, according to the preliminary findings of a military Court of Inquiry released Friday.
- Tacoma News Tribune
‘Hey! Where did my house go?’ Bird boxes moved while residents are 6,000 miles away
You might have seen or heard this purple fellow around Tacoma.
- ABC News
Northern lights could be visible from New York City, other US locations over Thanksgiving weekend
A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center, meaning the northern lights -- or aurora borealis -- could be visible from parts of the U.S. over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A G1, or minor, geomagnetic storm watch was issued for Thursday, while a G2, or moderate, geomagnetic storm watch was issued for Friday. NOAA's space weather predictors calculated the timing of a coronal mass ejection associated with a filament eruption that took place on Sunday.
- BBC
Incinerator future in doubt as investors pull out
The incinerator is controversial, with a campaign group saying it hopes this ends the saga.
- USA TODAY
'Dangerously cold wind chills': Millions facing frigid temperatures, snow
As a blast of Arctic air drops temperatures across the central and eastern U.S., multiple feet of snow is forecast for the Great Lakes states.