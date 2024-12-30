Mild Monday, not as windy; showers return New Year's Eve in south-central Pennsylvania
A minor, 4.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred Sunday morning in Quebec was felt as far away as parts of southern Ontario
Researchers out of Monterey, Ca., on Thursday enjoyed a rare encounter with mysterious killer whales known to travel in massive pods and prey on deepwater sharks. “There were fins everywhere we looked on the horizon,” Capt. Evan Brodsky, of
We’re on track to welcome 2025 with some active weather across the country
Hundreds of Lego pieces lost at sea 27 years ago are found in 2024, including the first shark.
Dangerous travel conditions continue across the two provinces as freezing rain risks slick roads. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the impacts.
A continued risk for freezing rain and drizzle in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec could lead to travel issues around Ottawa and Montreal
The increased moisture in Ontario is exceedingly rare for the end of December
FREDERICTON — Some nasty weather is headed toward parts of the Maritimes over the next few days, bringing with it a mix of freezing rain, rain and snow.
18-year-old Tykeria Rogers died in the incident on Dec. 28
Damaging wind gusts are the greatest threat posed by the storms, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather warnings are in place for snow, wind and rain across much of the UK on New Year's Day. The start of 2025 will bring a "multi-hazard storm, combining severe gales, heavy rain and possibly significant snow as the rain runs into cold air," said Sky News meteorologist Dr Christopher England. The most significant snowfall on New Year's Day will be from Donegal, across Northern Ireland and into the north of England and south of Scotland.
MONTREAL — A freezing rain warning has been lifted for Montreal and surrounding regions, but smog and fog alerts remain in place in the city with heavy rainfall expected in some parts of Quebec.
There was a tornado watch for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties until 1 p.m. One person reported killed in Iredell from falling tree.
COBBLE HILL, B.C. — Gil Yaron barely contains his excitement when asked to describe his non-profit venture to convince construction companies, developers and renovation contractors to recycle tonnes of building material waste on Vancouver Island.
Alderney Wildlife Trust says the number of puffins is good but they are still vulnerable
Three months after Hurricane Helene devastated portions of western North Carolina and the Appalachians, the FOX Forecast Center is now tracking the potential for several inches of rain in the same hard-hit areas over the weekend.
Strong to severe thunderstorms expected late Saturday
The drinking water still meets safety standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Heavy rain and fog took over the GTA Sunday. Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings across much of the region, urging residents to watch for flooding in low-lying areas. The significant rainfall also impacted operations for local ski hills and ice rinks. Lexy Benedict tells us more about the warm and wet weather.
Police found “no obvious cause of death” after the 19,000-pound whale washed ashore in Kitty Hawk, NC.