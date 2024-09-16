Mild Monday with a warm start and a dry trend to follow
Emily Pike gives the forecast
They don't bite or sting, but the brown marmorated stink bug can cause big problems.
Officials reported a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the B.C. coast Sunday afternoon
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over the Atlantic, but the Southeast US faces rain from Francine and another storm brewing.
Eyes to the sky for the northern lights on Monday after a strong solar flare over the weekend
A child was dragged off a dock and underwater in a rare attack by a river otter at a marina in Washington state on Thursday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
At a construction cost of $16 billion, the Site C hydroelectric dam and reservoir on the Peace River in northeastern British Columbia is the most expensive public infrastructure project in the province's history.Last month, B.C. Hydro started filling the dam's 83-kilometre long reservoir. The dam is expected to start producing power by December and be fully operational by the fall of 2025.At 1,100 megawatts, Site C will generate enough electricity to power 450,000 homes, increasing available pow
A severe storm potential along an approaching warm front on Sunday in northwestern Ontario will bring not just the classic risks, but also a risk of rotating storms
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Storm Ileana has weakened to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the southern tip of B.C's Haida Gwaii on Sunday, followed by a series of aftershocks.According to Earthquakes Canada, the tremors were felt in Sandspit and Masset in the Haida Gwaii archipelago, parts of northern Vancouver Island including Port Hardy and Gold River, and as far as Terrace and Kitimat on B.C.'s mainland.The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii says there is no threat of a tsunami from the earthquake.Victoria-based seismolo
Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal with the active weather in store across the Prairies this week.
It’s unseasonably warm and unusually dry across parts of Eastern Canada as a powerful summerlike ridge of high pressure parks over the region
STORY: The death toll in central and eastern Europe rose on Sunday (September 15), after days of torrential rain triggered flooding and burst river banks.At an emergency meeting, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the country's first death, after a person drowned in the southwest. Tusk said about 1,600 people were evacuated from their homes, and expected many more to be forced to leave home, with more rain forecast for the next two days.It comes after officials in Romania said on Saturday that several people died and thousands of homes were damaged by flooding in the eastern part of the country.In Galati County, residents faced fast-flowing floodwaters that destroyed their homes, and killed pets and livestock."It destroyed everything, I don’t have anything left. The beds are filled (with mud), the pillows are filled, I have nowhere to sleep. Nothing, nothing, nothing."Tens of thousands of households have been left without power in the region, with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, southern Germany and parts of Austria also expected to see more heavy rain.Czech news agency CTK reported that more than 50,000 households had their electricity supply cut off, mostly in the north and northeastern areas.Forecasters warned that parts of the country could see more than a third of average annual rainfall by Sunday.The country's environment minister urged people in the worst-hit areas to prepare to leave their homes.
Scientists say they figured out what caused a massive nine-day vibration that offers new warnings about human-linked climate change. CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir explains.
Emergency workers carried out rescue operations on Sunday in the eastern Czech towns of Jesenik and Opava after days of heavy rains caused widespread flooding and forced mass evacuations. (AP Video by Jan Gebert and Stanislav Hodina)
At least eight people have died and others are missing after widespread flooding across eastern and central Europe. More rainfall is expected in the coming days with surging river levels putting authorities on high alert. Tens of thousands of homes have been damaged in both Romania, where six people have died, and the Czech Republic, where thousands were evacuated across the border.
It’ll be a rough week at the beach for some as a storm develops in the western Atlantic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters gained further ground over the weekend against three Southern California wildfires as authorities in northern Nevada lifted the last of evacuation orders for all homes Sunday.
Spotty Showers and Breezy today
