Mild and quiet Friday afternoon forecast

- The Weather Network
A super typhoon may soon boost midsummer-like warmth in Canada
Super Typhoon Yagi will shake up the pattern over Canada by next week, bringing a stretch of midsummer like warmth to parts of the country
- The Weather Network
Active weekend threatens Ontario with storms, rain, waterspouts
It’ll be an active, fall-like weekend across Ontario, but more summery conditions are on the horizon
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: NHC tracking 4 disturbances in Atlantic; heavy rain forecast for Gulf Coast
The National Hurricane Center said Friday it is currently tracking four tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
- CBC
Rapidly growing invasive plant discovered for 1st time in Canada in Leamington, Ont.
A rapidly growing invasive plant that's prohibited in Ontario has been discovered for the first time in Canada in the Hillman Marsh Conservation Area in Leamington, Ont.Hydrilla can grow to 7.5 metres; clog water intake pipes and boat motors; and impede other recreational activities like swimming and paddling, according to a notice issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA).ERCA has closed the west cell of the marsh — including the trail and boardwalk — because the plant is easily
- CBC
City crews working to clean 'milky white substance' spilling into Kitchener's Schneider Creek
Crews are working to clean up a milky white substance which was seen flowing down a section of Kitchener's Schneider Creek earlier this week.Geoff Martin was biking home with his son along Iron Horse trail Tuesday afternoon. When coming around a bend near Borden Street, he got his first full view of the creek. That's when he spotted the mysterious sediment flowing through the water."I asked my five year old if he wanted to retrace the substance and so we turned back around, followed it back up t
- Euronews
Could these ‘motionless’ turbines solve wind energy’s noise and wildlife problems?
The technology is described as a ‘breakthrough scalable renewable energy solution’ that could be coming to other European roofs soon.
- The Weather Network - Video
Fall chill followed by heavy rainfall Friday across Ontario
Heavy rain is on the way impacting your Friday with cool temperatures reaching the single digits this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Canadian Press
A remote Indigenous tribe kills two loggers encroaching on their land in Peru
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two loggers have been killed by bow and arrow after allegedly encroaching the land of the uncontacted Mashco Piro Indigenous tribe deep in Peru's Amazon, according to a rights group.
- The Canadian Press
A 13-foot (and growing) python was seized from a New York home and sent to a zoo
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A 13-foot (4-meter) Burmese python was confiscated from an upstate New York man who was keeping the still-growing snake in a small tank, authorities said.
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas prices drop for fifth week as Ontario cities get biggest discounts
Prices fell an average of 3.5 cents per litre of regular fuel across Canada over the past seven days.
- People
Steve Irwin's Death: Looking Back at the Shocking Stingray Attack That Killed the Crocodile Hunter 18 Years Ago
Steve Irwin died while filming an underwater documentary on Sept. 4, 2006
- CNN
A pregnant shark was tagged and monitored for 5 months, then disappeared. Scientists now know its fate
Scientists tracked the movements of a large pregnant porbeagle shark for months. Then, its tag floated to the ocean surface, suggesting a larger shark had eaten it.
- The Weather Network
Ontario on waterspout watch this weekend
There's a potential for waterspouts or cold core funnels over the Great Lakes this weekend as a fall-like pattern sets up
- BBC
The child-killing wolves sparking panic in India
Since April, wolf attacks have terrorised villages near the Nepalese border, killing nine children.
- Storyful
Typhoon Yagi Strengthens on Approach to China
A severe typhoon churning in the South China Sea was packing maximum sustained winds of 127 mph as of Wednesday, September 4, weather officials said.Typhoon Yagi affected the Philippines as a severe tropical storm, making landfall on September 2.Satellite footage from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the typhoon’s progression on September 4 through the South China Sea. As of Wednesday, the storm was carrying wind gusts of up to 155 mph, according to the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command.The storm was expected to “slowly” approach the China-Vietnam border over the following days, according to CIRA. Credit: CSU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA via Storyful
- The Weather Network
Relentless heat sends wildfire concerns soaring across B.C.
A mighty ridge of high pressure continues to be anchored over the southern half of B.C. this week, keeping the Interior hot and bringing the heat back to the coast –– leading to an elevated risk of wildfires
- USA TODAY
Where are all those predicted hurricanes? Experts fear they're still coming.
A lull in activity, despite predictions for a hyperactive season, has surprised and puzzled scientists who write seasonal outlooks.
- Fox Weather
Atlantic invests 90L, 99L lurking off US coastlines among 4 tropical disturbances monitored for development
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are keeping an eye on four areas swirling in the Atlantic Basin, including a newly designated Invest 99L off the U.S. East Coast and Invest 90L off the Gulf Coast.
- The Canadian Press
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Summer 2024 sweltered to Earth's hottest on record, making it even more likely that this year will end up as the warmest humanity has measured, European climate service Copernicus reported Friday.
- The Canadian Press
Four natural disasters across Canada led to record number of insurance claims: bureau
TORONTO — The Insurance Bureau of Canada says this summer saw a record number of insurance claims driven by four major weather events and natural disasters over the span of four weeks.