Mild start to the week, best chance of rain late Wednesday in south-central Pennsylvania
Mild start to the week, best chance of rain late Wednesday in south-central Pennsylvania
Mild start to the week, best chance of rain late Wednesday in south-central Pennsylvania
Considerable travel and power impacts are possible as a bomb cyclone develops off the B.C. coast on Tuesday
A rapidly intensifying storm will threaten some hazardous conditions across B.C. through the first half of the week
A large and powerful storm will bring hefty snowfall totals to parts of the Prairies this week. Expect power and travel disruptions
Less than a month after four towering dams on the Klamath River were demolished, hundreds of salmon made it into waters they have been cut off from for decades.
A super typhoon ripped through Philippines’ largest island on Sunday, knocking down houses and sending more than half a million people to emergency shelters, as rare back-to-back storms cause havoc across an exhausted nation.
The National Capital Commission (NCC) has decided to remove widespread buckthorn from Atlantis Woods in Ottawa's Westboro Beach neighbourhood after the community pressured them to improve the forest's health.Removing the invasive shrub was part of the NCC's original plan to redevelop Westboro Beach, according to Westboro resident Kristen Hayes.Hayes said she and other locals were consulted over how to remove the buckthorn, but the NCC initially chose not to go ahead with the removal efforts.That
A strong low is expected to develop over the pacific and impact British Columbia Tuesday into Wednesday. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Following a devastating weather week in the Philippines, another super storm is headed towards the rain ravaged island
The APACE project is attempting to harness bacteria’s natural ability to convert sunlight into energy.
Yannis Cleymans has been fascinated with Newfoundland and Labrador since he was a child living in the U.S. (Submitted by Yannis Cleymans)A Belgium researcher besotted with Newfoundland and Labrador recently came across an image snapped from space that shows a beached whale in a rural area. After sharing it online, he's been blown away by the response.Yannis Cleymans, who lives outside the Belgian city of Leuven, is an avid follower of the province and has been writing Wikipedia entries related t
From rain to freezing rain to snow, some regions across the Prairies are seeing all 3 types of precipitation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — Speaking from the Amazon rainforest, President Joe Biden declared Sunday that there’s no going back in America’s “clean energy revolution” even as the incoming Trump administration vows to spur fossil fuel production and scale back efforts against climate change.
Tropical Storm Sara to significantly weaken on path to Central Florida, drive up rain chances
A powerful winter storm is set to blast portions of the U.S. with accumulating snow, cold temperatures, strong winds and rain just as millions of people across the country prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.
The slender-billed curlew could be the first known global bird extinction from mainland Europe, north Africa and west Asia.
POTRERILLOS, Honduras (AP) — Tropical Storm Sara on Sunday weakened to a tropical depression after making landfall in Belize, where forecasters expected heavy rain to cause flash flooding and mudslides.
When Meredith Moore moved from New York to Toronto, she was astonished by the amount of home renovation happening in the city — and by the full construction waste bins."I would see these dumpsters just filled with wood and trim and doors and all these things that I knew were not waste," said Moore, who has always looked for ways things could be reused in her previous work as an interior designer.So when her family bought their own Toronto fixer-upper four years ago, she told their contractors th
STORY: :: Super typhoon Man-Yi lashes northern parts of the Philippines:: Quezon PDRRMO:: Jomalig, Philippines :: November 17, 2024:: Office of the Municipal Mayor of Jomalig:: Baler, Philippines:: Coast Guard Station AuroraOn Saturday night, it packed winds of 185 kph (115 mph), weakening slightly after hitting land in the town of Panganiban in Catanduanes province to arrive over the coastal waters of Camarines Norte province by 8 a.m., weather officials said.It is the sixth tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines in a month, Man-Yi is hurtling towards the southern and central areas of Luzon.On average, about 20 tropical storms strike the Philippines each year, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and deadly landslides.
Sunday will see the capital city’s last 4:30 p.m sunset until the new year
Russia on Sunday launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine that targeted energy infrastructure and killed civilians. The attack came as fears mount about Moscow's intentions to devastate Ukraine's power generation capacity as winter approaches.