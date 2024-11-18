Mild start to the week, best chance of rain late Wednesday in south-central Pennsylvania

CBC

When Meredith Moore moved from New York to Toronto, she was astonished by the amount of home renovation happening in the city — and by the full construction waste bins."I would see these dumpsters just filled with wood and trim and doors and all these things that I knew were not waste," said Moore, who has always looked for ways things could be reused in her previous work as an interior designer.So when her family bought their own Toronto fixer-upper four years ago, she told their contractors th