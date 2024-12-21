A mild stretch of weather

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Latest B.C. storm brings 140 km/h gusts to Vancouver Island amid wind, snow warnings
VANCOUVER — Winds approaching 140 km/h have been hitting Vancouver Island weather stations after Environment Canada issued the latest in a series of wind warnings for the B.C. coast.
- The Weather Network
Widespread snow heading to southern Ontario for early Friday
An interesting, wintry setup in southern Ontario on Thursday overnight into Friday could mean higher snowfall totals in parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this time around.
- The Weather Network - Video
Widespread snow heading for S. Ontario, who will see the worst of it?
A clipper system is moving into southern Ontario, bringing snowfall to much of the area. Strong winds off the Great Lakes could amplify the totals for some. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
- CBC
A 'weaker' La Niña is expected to hit the Prairies this time around
Forecasters around the world are awaiting the return of La Niña. The arrival of the climate phenomenon caused by cooling ocean waters can have big impacts on Prairie winter weather. But CBC's weather specialist Ethan Williams says La Niña may not pack the same punch this time around.
- The Weather Network
Toronto’s frigid weekend could score a surprisingly rare feat
Get ready for a frosty weekend across southern Ontario as temperatures plunge to levels we haven’t seen in nearly two years
- The Weather Network
Chinook winds bring a 22-degree shift in just hours in Alberta
Chinook winds were certainly at play this week, bringing big temperatures swings to parts of Alberta
- Robb Report
This Rugged New Off-Road Trailer Was Designed for Sub-Zero Adventures
Mammoth Overland's latest model has a cozy, wool-lined interior with a king-size bed.
- Associated Press
LA Zoo hatches first-ever perentie lizards, one of largest lizard species in the world
Two new baby lizards have hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo, the first of their species to be bred there, zoo officials said Thursday. Perentie lizards, or Varanus giganteus, are native to Australia and one of the world's largest lizards, dwarfed only by the Komodo dragon and a few others. “It is incredibly rewarding for our team to experience success breeding this species,” zoo curator Byron Wusstig said in a statement.
- CBC
Highway crews clearing snow after storm dumps up to 20 cm across southern Sask.
The snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan Wednesday night is now moving into Manitoba.Areas south of Highway 1 received up to 20 cm of snow overnight and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline was recommending against travelling on several highways early Thursday morning.By 9:30 a.m. CST, most of the highways had been upgraded to partially covered with snow, though highways in and around Maple Creek still had travel not recommended."We had a fairly heavy band of snow centred around Swift Current an
- The Canadian Press
Alberta announces future coal mining policy plan, industry consults
EDMONTON — The Alberta government has announced plans to ban new mountaintop removal and open-pit coal developments on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains, but the new rules wouldn't apply to advanced projects like a contentious mine proposed for the Crowsnest Pass.
- CBC
Nova Scotia braces for significant snowfall, high winds as nor'easter approaches
Pre-Christmas travel plans will be impacted this weekend as a nor'easter beginning Friday night will bring significant snowfall to much of the Maritimes.The storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard before moving south of the province on Saturday with snow along its northern edge.The heaviest snowfall is set for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and into southeastern New Brunswick. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)Most of mainland Nova Scotia, as well as P.E.I. and southeastern New Brunswick, will land in the significan
- CBC
Significant snowfall, strong winds could make for hazardous weekend in P.E.I.
Environment Canada's special weather statement for this weekend now includes all three counties on Prince Edward Island. The weather agency issued the statement for Kings and Queens counties Wednesday, but added Prince County to the mix Thursday morning. "Significant snowfall and strong winds [are] likely Friday night into Saturday," the special weather statement reads. An update late Thursday afternoon estimated 15 to 25 centimetres of total snowfall could fall across the province, with maximum
- The Canadian Press
Harmful gas billowing from Texas and New Mexico comes mostly from smaller leaks, researchers say
The blob on the satellite image is a rainbow of colors. An analyst digitally sharpens it and there, highlighted in red, is the source: a concrete oil pad spewing methane.
- The Independent
Incredible satellite images show Greenland’s massive ice sheet melting
Satellite observations have revealed the Greenland ice sheet’s rapid thinning, which has accelerated as the planet warms
- Canadian Press Videos
Indonesians mark 2 decades since the tragic tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands
Indonesians are marking two decades since the tragic tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands of people. On Dec. 26, 2004, a powerful 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed around 230,000 people across a dozen countries, reaching as far as East Africa. (AP Video by Fadlan Syam)
- The Conversation
How is snow made? An atmospheric scientist describes the journey of frozen ice crystals from clouds to the ground
There are an infinite number of paths an ice crystal can take before you touch it.
- The Conversation
People already live alongside predators in India and Kenya – here’s how it could work in Scotland
Reintroduction of Scotland’s extinct predators could help solve its biodiversity crisis. Examples from India and Kenya show that it is possible to live alongside predators and overcome prejudice.
- Conde Nast Traveler
How Norway Is Determining the Future of Sustainable Cruising
Starting in 2032, only zero-emissions cruise ships will be permitted to sail Norway’s UNESCO World Heritage fjords—and it could have a ripple effect around the world.
- CBC
Maritime Electric fossil-fuel energy generation plan a step in the wrong direction, says P.E.I. Green Party
The P.E.I. Green Party's energy critic says Maritime Electric's plan to expand its power generation on the Island through the use of fossil-fuel technology is shortsighted. Peter Bevan-Baker said he was "very disappointed and not entirely shocked" to learn that the energy utility is applying to spend $427 million on a combustion turbine, a battery for energy storage systems, and internal combustion engines. "Maritime Electric is not necessarily known for being a progressive company when it comes
- Reuters
Australian authorities urge hundreds to flee out-of-control bushfires
Bushfires in Australia's Victoria state burnt out of control on Saturday, with authorities issuing an evacuation order at the highest danger rating for hundreds of residents in the state's west. The alert was for an area near the Grampians National Park, about 241km (149 miles) west of state capital Melbourne, and included rural towns such as Halls Gap, population 495. Authorities have warned of a high-risk bush fire season this Australian summer after several quiet seasons compared with the 2019-2020 "Black Summer" fires that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.