Mild versus chill: Air mass difference divides the Prairies this week

The Prairies will be divided by a 20-degree temperature difference as Pacific and Arctic air battle it out on Wednesday.

What side will you be on?

Prairies temperature departure from normal Wednesday

This week: What side of the air mass are you on?

A couple shots of Arctic air will plunge south and east across parts of the region this week, bringing frigid temperatures––with highs in the minus 20s and lows well into the minus 30s.

So, chances are, you’ll be feeling the Arctic chill and snowfall.

Winnipeg, Man., seven-day forecast

Widespread, double-digit negative daytime highs, spilling into the -20s, is forecast for northern, central and eastern Prairies on Wednesday. A system will also bring a swath of snow from Edmonton, Alta., to Brandon, Man.

Southern Alberta, however, will feel an above-seasonal, windy warm-up.

Pacific air descending onto the Rockies will increase wind gusts to 70-80 km/h along the foothills, but will also bring in warmer temperatures. Daytime highs in the single digits, closer to seasonal values, are forecast from Lethbridge, Alta., to Swift Current, Sask.

Alberta warmth temperature trend

In the long-range, much milder weather will return as Pacific systems will continue to battle back against Arctic air into next week. Alberta will look to trend warmer, while cold arctic -20C air sticks around in the eastern Prairies.

But, we still expect a much colder pattern will return, especially for eastern areas, for the first half of January and beyond.

Stay tuned for the latest forecast updates for the Prairies.

With files from Rachel Modestino, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.