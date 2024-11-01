Mild weather taking us into the weekend, snow next week
We have a mild weekend ahead with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Our next storm will arrive with some snow in the mountains Sunday night, and we'll see snow in Denver by Monday.
Special weather statements are in effect in parts of northwestern Ontario, where some locales could see their first accumulating snowfall of the season
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday it is tracking a system in the Caribbean Sea that could soon become a tropical depression.
We expect winter will step onto the playing field across Central and Eastern Canada well before the end of the month
BARRIO DE LA TORRE, Spain (AP) — Crews searched for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings Thursday as residents salvaged what they could from their ruined homes following monstrous flash floods in Spain that claimed at least 158 lives, with 155 deaths confirmed in the eastern Valencia region alone.
The most Canadian animal? It's not the beaver that marks the nickel, the moose that pervades souvenir shops across the country, the loon that gave the one-dollar coin its nickname, or even the much-maligned Canada goose.
Snow fell on Hawaii’s tallest peak, briefly turning the mountaintop into a winter wonderland this week.
Alaska State Troopers identified the victim as Tad Fujioka, 50
Snow fell as early as late August across the Rocky Mountains, but now, patience is set to pay off for B.C.'s South Coast this week.
According to a University of Michigan study, snakes won the evolutionary jackpot, partly because of their speed. These stealthy ambush predators can really get moving when they need to chase down prey or escape danger.
La Niña is expected to persist until sometime between January through March 2025. Here’s how that will impact the Myrtle Beach area in South Carolina.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three Massachusetts utilities and Central Maine Power’s parent company have agreed that Massachusetts ratepayers must shoulder $512 million in additional costs caused by delays in construction of a power transmission project in Maine that will allow Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid.
Flash flooding in eastern Spain has killed at least 62 people, leaving towns and roads underwater, local authorities said Wednesday.
Spain is reeling from its worst flooding in decades, after a year’s worth of rain fell in just hours this week in the country’s southern and eastern regions.
The storm is the largest typhoon to directly hit Taiwan in nearly 30 years.
Spain is reeling from its worst flooding in decades after a year’s worth of rain fell in a matter of hours this week in the country’s southern and eastern regions. The storm began on Tuesday and has so far killed at least 158, prompting experts to weigh in on the factors contributing to the devastation. Powerful storms turbo-charged by a warming planet, poor urban planning and carelessness combined with catastrophic consequences in Spain’s deadliest floods in a generation, experts told AFP.Autho
Some parts of Valencia recorded more than 15 inches of rainfall - caused by a 'gota fria' or 'cold drop'.
Indonesia's position on the South China Sea remains unchanged and it will respond appropriately to safeguard its territory, an official said on Thursday, after a Chinese coast guard vessel interrupted a survey by Jakarta's state energy firm. Indonesia said last week it had driven the Chinese coast guard ship away three times in just a few days after its presence in waters more than 1,500 km (932 miles) from the Chinese mainland disrupted a survey by a vessel contracted by Pertamina. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, which it asserts through an armada of coast guard ships, some of which are accused by its neighbours of aggressive conduct and of trying to disrupt energy and fisheries activities.
(Bloomberg) -- Spain is deploying 1,700 soldiers to assist in relief efforts to rescue victims trapped by the disastrous storms that have killed more than 150 people in eastern Spain, as rain continues to spread in other parts of the country.Most Read from BloombergIs Denver’s Big Bet on E-Bikes Paying Off?The Answer To Making Cities More Family-Friendly? CourtyardsChicago Mayor Seeks Property Tax Hike, Breaking Campaign VowNY Transit Agency Takes Next Step on Brooklyn-Queens Rail LinkA South Ko
We visited the polar bear capital of the world to learn more about this incredible species.
Emergency service workers recovered scores of bodies in the eastern Spanish region of Valencia on Wednesday after heavy rains battered the country's eastern and southern areas, causing flooding and disrupting air and rail travel. Three days of mourning were declared after some regions experienced a year's worth of rainfall in just hours.