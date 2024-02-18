Milder temperatures Sunday across Colorado

Storyful

A storm system approached the West Coast of the United States overnight into Friday, February 16, and was expected to impact parts of Southern California over the weekend.The storm was forecast to bring “periods of heavy rain, mountain snow, strong winds” and flooding to the region by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.Satellite imagery posted to X by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere shows the storm system swirl across the eastern Pacific Ocean early Friday morning.“A low pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean is set to bring abundant moisture to the US West Coast over the coming days,” they wrote in the post. Credit: CIRA/CSU & NOAA via Storyful