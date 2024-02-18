Milder temperatures Sunday across Colorado
Denver7 Forecast 2/18/24. Increasing clouds across the plains, with light mountain snow this Sunday. Temperatures warm back to the 60s next week in Denver.
Denver7 Forecast 2/18/24. Increasing clouds across the plains, with light mountain snow this Sunday. Temperatures warm back to the 60s next week in Denver.
The eastern coast of Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia has been battered by storm after storm, leaving snowbanks so high that people cannot see and walk around them. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman reports.
Two storms, including another long-lasting atmospheric river event, will drench much of California starting Saturday and well into next week, raising the risk of flooding and landslides.
A potent system scraped Newfoundland with heavy snow and gusty winds, bringing poor conditions through Sunday morning
With no sign of snow in the forecast any time soon for Vancouver, does that mean smooth sailing for the South Coast as we push towards March? Or, is there snowy trouble on the not-so-distant horizon?
Visibilities will be reduced significantly in snow squalls Sunday, so plan ahead before you do any travelling in many areas across southern Ontario
Has Montreal's winter been abnormally quiet? We have the details on February's progression and outlook
Our next winter storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow to parts of South-Central Pennsylvania.
It’s that time of year again when racing fans from across the U.S. flock to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, to watch as drivers race around the track at the 2024 Daytona 500 – well, hopefully.
A storm system approached the West Coast of the United States overnight into Friday, February 16, and was expected to impact parts of Southern California over the weekend.The storm was forecast to bring “periods of heavy rain, mountain snow, strong winds” and flooding to the region by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.Satellite imagery posted to X by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere shows the storm system swirl across the eastern Pacific Ocean early Friday morning.“A low pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean is set to bring abundant moisture to the US West Coast over the coming days,” they wrote in the post. Credit: CIRA/CSU & NOAA via Storyful
Forecasters are tracking a subtropical depression off the coast of South America that is expected to become a rare tropical storm in a part of the Atlantic Ocean that is usually void of cyclone activity.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch set to begin Sunday afternoon for Santa Barbara County in Southern California as the second round of wet weather set to soak much of the state this weekend begins to dump additional moisture farther south over the state into next week.
There could be some disruption to roads, and homes are at risk of flooding, forecasters say.
Why in the world do voters with a deep sense of faith keep showing support for Donald Trump, a man with a growing list of public sins?
We're not sure how close his new shoes will get him to the $355 million he owes after this week The post Trump Booed as He Drops $399 Official Gold Sneakers at Sneaker Con | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
"I still remember when a girl in college told me I looked nice with my beard when I first grew it out. I’ve had a beard ever since."
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAlexei Navalny, the most formidable critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his corrupt circles, who survived a poisoning and endured brutal persecution for years, died in the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony. The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District claimed that Navalny “felt unwell” after he went on a walk and “almost immediately lost consciousness.” Prison officials said that a resuscitation
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has apologized for remarks made earlier this week in which she suggested that Israel has the right to destroy Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
Warning: This story contains a video and details of the arrest of a minor. On the night of Feb. 9, a 16-year-old girl was dragged across the snow by two RCMP officers during an arrest in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T.She said she feels humiliated from the experience which she described as aggressive and unnecessary. Because the 16-year-old is a minor, CBC News is not naming her to protect her privacy. Cpl. Matt Halstead, a spokesperson for the N.W.T. RCMP, said in an email the arrest on Feb. 9 happened becau
The actor told Rolling Stone that Trump is "such a little baby" for his social media posts about her and her "Twilight" costar's relationship.
Former President Trump and his legal team have decided against appealing a court’s decision that found he is not immune from civil lawsuits that blame him for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, after they previously signaled he would file an appeal. Trump’s decision to not take his broader immunity claim to the Supreme…