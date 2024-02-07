Milei's controversial economic reforms stalled in Argentinian Congress

Argentine President Javier Milei's deeply controversial deregulatory reforms were dealt a major setback in parliament Tuesday when the package was prevented from advancing and sent back for a rewrite, legislators said.

Just as the Chamber of Deputies was preparing for a vote on the bill, the president's La Libertad Avanza (LLA) party suddenly requested and obtained the adjournment of the session.

"The governors (of the provinces) did not keep their word," said Oscar Zago, leader of the ruling party faction.

The matter is being sent "back to committee" for further dialogue, Zago said, while denying that the move was a failure for the president.

The new hurdle for the package, which last week won approval in principle pending further examination, was put up as Milei was on a trip to Israel, from where he offered a fiery response.

"Our government programme was voted by 56 percent of Argentines and we are not willing to negotiate it with those who destroyed the country," Milei posted on social media platform X.

"We know that it will not be easy to change a system in which politicians have enriched themselves at the expense of Argentines", he added.

On Tuesday, MPs resumed their thorny, article-by-article examination of Milei's ambitious "Omnibus" law, which touches on many areas of public and private life.

Sweeping changes

Milei had notched an initially victory Tuesday with deputies approving the principle of "delegated powers" to the executive for one year, and to legislate by decree in the name of "economic urgency."

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Argentina police crack down on protests as lawmakers debate Milei's sweeping reform bill

Tens of thousands protest in Argentina against Milei's planned budget cuts

Thousands in Argentina protest Milei's 'mega-decree' of economic reform, deregulation