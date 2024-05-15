Miles Broadbent, headhunter who used ‘charisma and contacts’ to find top executives – obituary

Miles Broadbent, who has died aged 88, was the urbane and supremely well-networked doyen of the London headhunting scene.

The business of recruiting senior executives from one company to another came to the UK from America in the 1970s and was initially dominated by US firms. Miles Broadbent and his business partner David Norman both worked for one such, Russell Reynolds, before forming their own boutique, Norman Broadbent – based on “charisma and contacts”, as one report put it – in 1983.

Broadbent’s breakthrough success was the placing of Colin (later Lord) Marshall from Avis as chief executive of British Airways. Marshall’s subsequent rise to boardroom eminence was “a good advertisement,” Broadbent observed. A later eye-catcher was (Sir) Gerry Robinson’s move from Compass, in catering, to run Granada television in 1991.

By 1993, Broadbent reckoned he had found 72 managing directors for major companies of all kinds – and across the City of London in the merry-go-round of hirings associated with the formation of new investment banking groups as a result of 1986 “Big Bang” ownership reforms.

Broadbent's technique involved lunches at the Ritz - Courtesy of Clea Beechey

Though his office held 10,000 CVs, Broadbent’s technique was more a matter of lunching potential clients or candidates at the Ritz – and advertising his brand in Royal Opera House programmes (“Pretty much our target audience”).

A competitor described his style as “comforting”, while an interviewer noted “a prize-winning telephone manner, a striking resemblance to Derek Wilton [the character played by actor Peter Baldwin] in Coronation Street and a dark red office with a distant view of Green Park.”

Broadbent dealt suavely with the criticism that headhunting was too often a matter of trying to sell square pegs for round vacancies: “This business is 50 per cent analytical, 50 per cent opportunistic… to do with chemistry, style, culture.” The biggest problem, he said, was whether candidates gave honest accounts of themselves.

“The French lie all the time about salaries and qualifications. And we had one British chap who called himself Doctor, turned out he’d bought a PhD from one of those bogus American places for $25: now he’s chairman of two public companies.”

As for the sort of louche behaviour that might attract scandal, “We’re frightfully careful about that sort of thing”, though the occasional delinquent “got through our net”. Still, he argued, the headhunter’s role was essential: “It’s like buying a house. You could do the conveyancing yourself, but it’s a lot more sensible to use a solicitor.”

From left: Broadbent, his wife Robin, unknown - Courtesy of Clea Beechey

Miles Anthony Le Messurier Broadbent was born in Wakefield on February 22 1936, the eldest of four children of Clarence Broadbent, a medical doctor, and his wife Rohais née Spilsbury.

Miles was educated at Shrewsbury School and did National Service in Egypt during the Suez crisis before going to Magdalene College, Cambridge, to read law and modern languages. He later studied at Harvard Business School.

Prior to joining Russell Reynolds, he worked for IBM and Grand Metropolitan, the hospitality conglomerate that included the Watney Mann brewery – for which he pioneered fruit machines in pubs.

He left Norman Broadbent in 1996 to chair a new firm, the Miles Partnership, until his retirement in 2007. A keen golfer and tennis player, he was also chairman of the Magdalene College Association, a trustee of the National Playing Fields Association and a non-executive director for 47 years of the Roux family’s Waterside Inn at Bray on the Thames.

Miles Broadbent married first, in 1963, Angela Hardy. The marriage was dissolved and he married secondly in 1980, Robin Hewett, née Beveridge, who died in 2011. He is survived by two sons and a daughter of the first marriage, a stepdaughter of the second, and the partner of his later years, Elizabeth Robins.

Miles Broadbent, born February 22 1936, died March 3 2024