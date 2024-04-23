New milestone in restoring commercial activity to port

Governor Wes Moore and members of the Unified Command announced today the "limited access channel" that was promised by the end of April will in fact open later this week, weather permitting. “This is an important milestone. But I also want to be clear - this is not the goal. This is a step on the journey but it’s not the destination," Gov. Moore said at a press conference. The timeline set out by the Army Corps of Engineers has the main federal channel reopening at the end of May. Officials say the salvage teams are on track to meet that goal. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/keybridgecollapse/more-commercial-activity-to-be-restored-to-port-of-baltimore-this-week