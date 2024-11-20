Miley Cyrus, 32, Opens Up About Age Gap with Boyfriend Maxx Morando, 26: 'He Looks at Life Really Differently'

Cyrus' upcoming visual album will feature musical contributions from the Liily drummer, whom she's been romantically linked to since December 2021

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus in February 2024

A six-year age gap isn't exactly out of the ordinary in a relationship, but Miley Cyrus feels it with boyfriend Maxx Morando — in a positive way.

The pop superstar, 32, opened up about her relationship with Morando, 26, in a new Harper's Bazaar cover story interview published Nov. 20 and how she feels about dating someone who's part of Generation Z.

"He looks at life really differently than I do," she told the outlet. "He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters."

Ethan James Green Miley Cyrus for 'Harper's Bazaar'

Growing up with more direct internet access than Cyrus also means Morando takes a slightly different approach to problem-solving.

"Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit," said the Grammy winner. "I’m like, 'Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?' And he’s like, 'On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.'"

Beyond their age-based differences, however, Cyrus added of the Liily drummer, "He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously."

Ethan James Green Miley Cyrus for 'Harper's Bazaar'

In the Harper's Bazaar interview, the "Flowers" singer revealed she's gearing up to release a new visual album, currently titled Something Beautiful, which features contributions from Morando.

Cyrus explained how she's always been drawn to make music with those close to her. "I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other," she said.

Ethan James Green Miley Cyrus for 'Harper's Bazaar'

"I’ve always worked with the people that I love," she continued. "And Maxx just inspires me so much."

The pair has been romantically linked since December 2021, and Morando previously co-wrote and produced the song "Handstand" from Cyrus' 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation.

She teased her next album to Harper's Bazaar, describing the project as "hypnotizing and glamorous," before explaining, "It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music."