Miley Cyrus has 'given freedom to other artists'

Miley Cyrus believes she has "given freedom" to other female artists.

The 31-year-old singer has been held up as an inspiration to a new generation of pop stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo and she is happy to have had a positive influence in the same way idols like Stevie Nicks, Dolly Parton and Tina Turner did for her.

Speaking in a video for Spotify’s Billions Club, the 'Hannah Montana' star explained: "At the time, you never think about in the future someone replicating what you do. You’re just doing it because it’s honest in the moment so now to see that impacting culture is something that I didn’t know that I wanted, but I guess I do.

"I have my own artists that have created who I am, like a Stevie Nicks or Dolly Parton or Tina Turner. Even though they kind of look up to me in the way that I’ve looked up to these other women, it’s really important that they do it their own way, because that’s what my career has represented above all else, is that even though I have always looked to these influences, I’ve always done it my own way."

She went on to add: "So I think the freedom that I’ve kind of given these other artists to be themselves, do it proud and loud, it’s just amazing to watch that kind of be so impactful and influential."

Chappell Roan previously opened up about being influenced by Miley and admitted she admires the way the pop star "constantly reinvents herself".

In a video message which was recorded for Miley's induction into the Disney Legends hall of fame, Chappell explained: "The thing that I admire about Miley Cyrus is that she constantly reinvents herself and always works.

"For a lot of artists, it can seem inauthentic or out of the blue, but she’s very open about her transformations artistically and personally, and she’s so true to herself. She puts out music that is so authentic.

"Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana tour with Jonas Brothers opening was my first concert ever. She came down in a box from the ceiling. I was like: 'How do I do that one day?’

"I still think about it. I still think about the show. I want to be like Hannah Montana. There’s a lot of crossover between Miley and my project, and it’s just like, I’m such a fan too."