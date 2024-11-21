Miley Cyrus Says Godmother Dolly Parton Shaded Her for 'Used to Be Young': 'Should Have Been My Song!'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton in February 2019

Dolly Parton had mixed feelings about one of her goddaughter Miley Cyrus' recent hits.

In a new cover story interview with Harper's Bazaar, Cyrus opened up about releasing her vulnerable 2023 hit "Used to Be Young" and why Parton was a bit shady upon hearing the song for the first time.

"She goes, ‘I don’t know if I like that new ‘Used to Be Young’ song because it’s not fair that you’re singing about not being young when you’re young and beautiful," said Cyrus, 31, of Parton, 78, whom the "Flowers" singer recalled adding, "'And here I am — I’m like 80 — and I’m like, That should have been my song!'"

Released in August 2023 on the deluxe version of Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation album, "Used to Be Young" found the star reflecting on her partying days while coming to terms with the fact that she's not the same person she once was.

Elsewhere in the Harper's Bazaar interview, she reflected on the decision to release the song. "I actually listened to that song yesterday, and I was asking myself, Did I really need to put this out? It was one of those things that maybe now that I’m a bit more private, I would’ve kept private, but I’m happy to have shared it," she said.

"It just feels like a song that’s so personal that it’s hard for people to relate," added Cyrus of "Used to Be Young," which reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the U.S. Adult Pop Airplay chart. Clearly some listeners related!

The Grammy winner also revealed to Harper's Bazaar that she's planning to release a visual album tentatively titled Something Beautiful. "It was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall,” she said, reflecting on her first viewing of the 1982 surrealist film.

Cyrus' idea for the forthcoming album, she told the outlet, "was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture."

She also drew inspiration from one of her favorite horror movies, 2018's Mandy starring Nicolas Cage. “I wanted to play Nicolas Cage,” she said. “I love that it’s a romance revenge story. Romance and revenge — those are some of the greatest tragedies. I forever and always will be interested in those.”

