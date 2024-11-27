Miley Cyrus Says Her Mom Used to Make Her Wear '250' Hair Extensions: 'Tish Was Like, We Need Another Row'

Now the singer can’t be bothered with hair that can't be tamed

Vince Bucci/Getty, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is one of Hollywood's biggest hair chameleons.

From her bouncy, blonde Hannah Montana days to her daring Bangerz pixie era to the retro vibe she’s recently embraced, Cyrus has rocked many hair cuts, colors and styles — and lots of fake hair in the process.

But there’s nothing quite as memorable for the “Flowers” singer as when she used to wear hundreds of hair extensions.

In a teaser clip for her upcoming interview on Harper’s Bazaar’s podcast, The Good Buy, Cyrus, 32, recalls a time when her mom Tish Cyrus would request piles of extensions for her daughter.

Mike Guastella/WireImage Miley Cyrus in 2009

Related: The Evolution of Miley Cyrus, from Hannah Montana to Grammy Winner to Becoming the Youngest Disney Legend

“It if it was under 250, my mom wasn’t having it. Tish was like, we need another row. Tish would be like, dig another row up.”

Cyrus can’t believe that they actually went that far, adding, “The kind of hair extensions that we had, they don’t even do these anymore.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus in 2010

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite how the Grammy winner feels about her past beauty choices, fans commented on how much they wanted to replicate her hair from the early 2000s and 2010s.

“As a 30-year-old woman I still think about how I want her hair from the Hannah Montana days,” one wrote. “Those extensions changed my life,” added another.

Cyrus ended up saying that she just "needed something to go up," which she didn't do at the time. However, she made up for any regrets at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she showed up with hair teased to the heavens.

Back in February her longtime hairstylist Bob Recine told PEOPLE that he wanted to “create something different” with a look that had a “‘70s Barbella feel while still having a modern, punk edge.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images My Cyrus performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4

At the same time, Cyrus has also gravitated toward more timeless, minimalist looks.

Over the summer, she performed at a West Hollywood, Calif, party celebrating Gucci's Flora fragrance with a sleek wet look that she paired with an LBD. For her most recent interview, she styled her highlighted brunette locks into a effortless updo with perfectly blown-out curtain bangs.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!