Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes Performed a Dolly Parton Song at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Updated Saturday, February 9, 2019:

It finally happened: Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes took the stage together.

While some fans were speculating that the two singer-songwriters might collab at the 2019 Grammy Awards, it turns out that they were planning an even more special duet: a tribute to Dolly Parton at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala. The event, which took place on Friday February 8 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, honored Dolly, who is also Miley’s godmother.

Miley and Shawn joined a star-studded roster of other musicians, including Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, and Brandi Carlile. For their part, Miley and Shawn teamed up with Mark Ronson on a rendition of “Islands in the Stream,” the hit song originally released by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers in 1983.

Both Miley and Shawn took to social media to commemorate their collaboration, with plenty of BTS moments from their collab. In a speech at the end of the event, Miley talked about Dolly’s impact on her, noting that her godmother taught her to “never judge a book by its cover, or by its huge boobs and big hair.”

Here’s hoping that this is just the beginning of Shawn and Miley’s working relationship — and that many more collabs are in store in the future.

Previously:

When it comes to collaborations with other musical artists, Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes have made a habit of dreaming up and creating some seriously memorable music. While the pair have yet to team up with each other, some social media sleuths believe that Sunday's Grammys ceremony could change that.

Internet speculation began after Miley took a break from Grammys rehearsals to post a few selfies on Instagram. There's nothing overtly out of the ordinary in the singer posing for a few funny selfies, but some followers noticed that she was seated in front of Shawn's guitar. "I see Shawn's blue guitar," one fan noted on Instagram. Another fan asked the question directly: "You're collaborating with Shawn?"

In addition to Shawn's guitar, others on Twitter noted that his name appeared on some equipment behind Miley, and that the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" performer had also liked Shawn's Instagram posts about rehearsing for the Grammys.

Although TMZ has reportedly confirmed that the pair will unveil a collaboration during the Grammys, the news remains speculation at this point. It's also possible that Miley and Shawn were just sharing a practice space or spending time together during rehearsals.

Fans may have to wait until Sunday to see whether the two share the stage, but in the meantime, one Twitter user unearthed a clip that proves Miley and Shawn share a long history of musical admiration. This account noted, Shawn used to share videos of himself covering Miley's songs. But with the Grammys only days away, fans will soon be able to see whether this dream collaboration comes true.

