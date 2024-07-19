Miley Cyrus Wears Plunging Little Black Dress for Rare Appearance at Star-Studded Summer Party

The star, who performed her hit "Flowers" at the event, was also joined by her family and boyfriend Maxx Morando

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus can take herself dancing — and she did at Gucci's summer celebration.

The star-studded bash in honor of Gucci's Flora fragrance took place at famed celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif. on July 18.

Miley, who serves as the face of Gucci Flora perfumes, co-hosted the affair alongside the Italian luxury house’s creative director Sabato De Sarno.

For her rare public appearance, the 31-year-old singer wore a black minidress with a wrap design and plunging neckline, revealing a lacy black bra. She accessorized with a chunky gold necklace and strappy black sandals. Miley's hair was styled into a wet, slicked-back style, and she wore a smoky makeup look.

The star was accompanied by her mom, Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and brother Trace Cyrus. Tish's husband, Dominic Purcell, was also in attendance. Miley's boyfriend, Maxx Morando was also on hand for support. Other celebrity guests included Kendall Jenner, Salma Hayek, Kim Petras, Rumer Willis, Chloe Kim and Soo Joo Park.

As part of the festivities, Miley performed a jazzy rendition of her hit song “Flowers.” Per Variety, at one point, the singer paused to ask the crowd, “Why am I singing and you’re not?” before quipping, “Is that Kendall Jenner doing harmonies?”

The outlet also reported that guests walked through a rose garden tunnel (inspired by the new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau de Parfum campaign) and sipped on cocktails with names like “Sparking Personality” and “Strawberry Moon Mocktail.”

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock Miley Cyrus.

Earlier this year, "Flowers" won Miley her first Grammys for record of the year and best pop solo performance.

In a June cover story interview with W Magazine, she said the accolades were a milestone for multiple reasons in her decades-long music career.

“No shade,” Miley told the outlet, "but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys? I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f--- was I?"



She continued, "And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f--- was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”

