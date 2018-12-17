Miley Cyrus Wore a Super Revealing Outfit on 'SNL' Last Night and Twitter Is Losing It

Alanna Lauren Greco

So last night Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live, and performed their new song "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart." And while they did an amazing job with the music, people are totally losing it over one of Miley's outfits, which was revealing to say the least.

Miley wore a open Gucci jacket with no shirt underneath, leaving many to wonder how the heck the jacket was staying on her boobs. Here's the 'fit in action:

And a few more pics:

Twitter obviously had lots of thoughts and commentary about her outfit, ranging from commending Miley for her bravery and trust in boob tape:

To jokes about her lack of a shirt:

 

 

 

And general confusion:

Personally, I'm just hoping that the whole unzipped-jacket-with-no-shirt thing doesn't become a trend, because TBH it's too cold in New York right now for me to wear anything other than a sweater, puffy coat, and big scarf. But still, snaps to Miley for rocking the heck out of that jacket!

 

 

 

