Military aircraft crashes near the Albuquerque Sunport on Tuesday
Military aircraft crashes near the Albuquerque Sunport on Tuesday
Military aircraft crashes near the Albuquerque Sunport on Tuesday
RCMP say human remains found near Dawson Creek, B.C., have been identified as a woman who was reported missing late last year. Renee Didier, who police say sometimes used the surname Supernant, was found on May 18 near the Kiskatinaw River, which runs west of the northeastern B.C. city. The Cree woman, who was a mother of two, was last seen on gas station surveillance footage from Dec. 3, 2023 and was reported missing on Dec. 7. Didier, who was 40 when she disappeared, is one of four people to g
Robert Pickton, 74, was attacked by another inmate on May 19, the Correctional Service of Canada confirmed to PEOPLE
Boycotters of Loblaw-affiliated stores in Canada plan to extend their shunning of the country's largest grocery chain indefinitely as the discourse and impacts around the cost of living crisis intensifies.
A federal labour arbitrator has given Air Canada the green light to test a strand of a flight attendant's hair for drugs after two of the man's housemates — and fellow employees — claimed he was smoking a bong and making jokes about hijacking.According to a decision posted last week, the flight attendant — known as CB — was expelled from a home housing 14 Air Canada employees, following a group meeting prompted by his behaviour.Two of CB's fellow cabin crew members wrote reports which made their
Investigation into Lambton County vehicle thefts leads to major bust of stolen vehicles, including classic cars, worth over $3 million in eastern Ontario.
Belgium plans to provide 30 F-16 jets to Ukraine to enhance air defenses and strike capability against Russia as part of a $1 billion aid package.
The groom, Corey Parker, and his guest, Jonathan Goff, are each charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in bodily injury
Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh
North Korea flew hundreds of trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea in one of its most bizarre provocations against its rival in years, prompting the South’s military to mobilize chemical and explosive response teams to recover objects and debris in different parts of the country.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case in Florida on Tuesday denied prosecutors' request to bar the former president from making public statements that could endanger law enforcement agents participating in the prosecution.
A Calgary man with a "complex constellation of mental deficits" who killed his abusive father was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison but is permitted to apply for parole after 10 years, the minimum ineligibility period allowed under Canada's Criminal Code.Vincent Fong, 41, has diagnoses of autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and an intellectual disability.In March, a jury convicted Vincent of second-degree murder in the death of his father, Kwan Fong, 70.The conviction comes with an automatic
The first 16 of the air force's new F-35 fighters will be paid for out of the current federal budget, even though Canada isn't expected to take delivery of the warplanes until 2026.Defence Minister Bill Blair pointed to the investment on Monday while defending the Liberal government's military spending plans before a House of Commons committee.In testimony to Congress, a senior U.S. military official warned late last year that the delivery of stealth fighters ordered by Canada and other allies m
Western Australia Police Force / FacebookPolice in Australia say they were able to arrest an alleged child rapist this week after almost 33 years thanks to “groundbreaking” investigative techniques using DNA to build a family tree of the suspect.Gavin Jeffery Durbridge, 54, appeared in court Tuesday on a count of deprivation of liberty and two counts of aggravated sexual assault in relation to an alleged 1991 attack on a 13-year-old boy, WAtoday reports. Durbridge was arrested a day earlier in c
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the Upper Jarvis neighbourhood last week as Jesse Tubbs, 30.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said they have also issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 24-year-old Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the killing.The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. on May 22, in the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets, according to police.Responding officers found Tubbs badly injured lying on the ground behind
For 13 years, the mystery of what happened to Madison Scott haunted the community of Vanderhoof, B.C., which is about 80 kilometres west of Prince George and 530 kilometres north of Vancouver.Described as a vibrant and kind 20-year-old, Scott vanished from a remote campsite in May 2011.A dozen years later, in May 2023, her remains were discovered at a rural property about 16 kilometres from where she went missing.Now, one year after the tragic discovery, there are still no answers about her disa
A Calgary man facing a murder charge after human remains were discovered by firefighters west of the city was in court Monday as lawyers dealt with a conflict issue. Christopher Stack, 39, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kyle Schuiling, 33.Court records suggest police aren't sure when Schuiling was killed.The offence dates listed on court documents show Stack is accused of murdering Schuiling between April 1 and April 3, 2024.Lawyer in conflict Schuiling's body was found by
The dog, who had gotten loose and strayed from his owner Nicholas Hunter, was shot on Sunday, May 19
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are working to figure out what happened before a man was found dead near a motorcycle in a Leeds County ditch early Sunday morning.The OPP sent out a news release Monday morning about some of the blanks in their investigation.They said what they do know is they first were called after 5 a.m. Sunday to a motorcycle in a ditch off County Road 29 south of Kinch Street, about 15 kilometres south of Smiths Falls.The motorcycle was cold to the touch, police said, and th
Nearly two decades after a fugitive fled Massachusetts during his trial, a suspect nicknamed the "Bad Breath Rapist" was taken into custody in California, 5 Investigates has learned.
A teenager who was in critical condition after being struck by a train in Calgary's northwest neighbourhood of Bowness on Tuesday afternoon has died, say Calgary police.Carol Henke, spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department, said three teenagers had been on the train tracks north of the Bow River, close to the bridge at 85th Street N.W. The train was heading south toward downtown.Fire crews responded around 1 p.m., said Henke, and administered first aid to one teen. The youth was then taken t