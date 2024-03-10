Military airlifts American personnel out of Haiti embassy as country spirals into violence

U.S. military personnel airlifted some Americans out of the country's embassy in Haiti as the island nation spirals into violence.

“At the request of the Department of State, the U.S. military conducted an operation to augment the security of the U.S. Embassy at Port-au-Prince, allow our Embassy mission operations to continue, and enable non-essential personnel to depart,” U.S. Southern Command said in a statement to USA TODAY.

The Sunday statement said no Haitians were evacuated on the aircraft used to remove Port-au-Prince embassy personnel. Officials added that some were airlifted into the embassy to boost security.

It was not immediately clear how many non-essential employees were evacuated overnight, or how many were brought into the embassy. U.S. Southern Command declined to provide additional information.

Haiti has recently seen mass prison escapes and gunfire at its main airport, central bank and a national soccer stadium. Gangs in the country have led a series of coordinated attacks in an effort to overthrow Haiti's authorities.

Armed gangs have filled a power void in the country that followed President Jovenel Moïse's 2021 assassination.

The groups control about 80% of Port-au-Prince, according to U.N. estimates. Haiti’s National Police has roughly 9,000 officers to provide security for more than 11 million people. They are routinely overwhelmed and outgunned. Haiti has no functioning parliament. Sexual violence, kidnappings and murder have skyrocketed.

After gangs opened fire at Haiti’s international airport in another assault, the U.S. Embassy said it was halting all travel to the country. Officials have urged all American citizens to depart the country as soon as possible.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Haiti violence: U.S. military evacuates American staff from embassy