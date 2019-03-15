Military Dad Surprises Kids at Arizona Baseball Game

Three young baseball fans were treated to a huge surprise at an Arizona Diamondbacks spring training game against the Texas Rangers at Salt River Fields on March 12.

Sean Trickett, who had just returned home from serving in Afghanistan, was waiting for his three kids at the finish line of the game’s hot dog race event.

Footage shared to Facebook by the Diamondbacks shows Sienna, Dominique and Max running into their father’s arms.

The family reunion had over 60,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Arizona Diamondbacks via Storyful