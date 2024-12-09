Military families could be left out of pocket over private school fees

Military families risk being left out of pocket for private school fees after the Government refused to cover the full impact of its VAT policy.

Ministers have increased a form of taxpayer-funded support for the children of service personnel but it will fall short of fee increases sparked by the tax raid on some schools.

In a letter to parents, seen by The Telegraph, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced it would increase the amount of funding provided through the Continuity of Education Allowance (CEA).

The allowance is designed to offer stability for children whose parents frequently work away, and can cover up to 90 per cent of boarding school fees. Around 4,700 children currently receive the support.

The maximum subsidy will rise to £30,633 a year for pupils in secondary boarding schools ahead of the VAT policy coming into force on Jan 1, the MoD announced. It marks a 12.5 per cent uplift from the previous cap of £27,240.

The allowance will rise to £26,190 for children in primary boarding schools, up 16.6 per cent from £22,467 previously.

However, service families told The Telegraph this would still leave them facing steep fee increases.

Average boarding school fees were £41,862 a year for secondary-age pupils last year, rising to £44,373 for those in sixth form, according to the Independent Schools Council’s (ISC) 2024 census.

If the full 20 per cent VAT raid is passed on to fees, the average yearly fee for secondary age pupils will rise to £50,400.

It means military families would be forced to pay around £5,000 extra in mid-priced schools which have hiked fees by 20 per cent under the VAT raid. This would mean average fee contributions of around £20,000 for each child of service personnel on top of the taxpayer-funded support.

Fee contributions would rise by around £7,150 for pupils in the most expensive boarding schools – meaning private school bills of almost £33,000 for those families despite the Continuity of Education Allowance.

The RAF Families Federation told The Telegraph: “Whilst we recognise that the MoD has moved to review CEA rates, RAF families will still be paying more overall, despite us requesting an exemption for military families from [the] Treasury.”

The MoD acknowledged that the uplift would not cover the full VAT impact for many families since some schools have chosen to raise fees by 20 per cent.

In the letter to parents announcing the CEA rise, the department said: “Whilst I recognise this is not necessarily the outcome you would have wished, I hope this information will assist in bringing to an end the prolonged period of uncertainty you have experienced since the Government’s initial announcement in August 2024.”

The MoD said that while most schools had chosen to cushion some of the blow of the tax raid, there was a “wide variation in approaches… ranging from no increase to a 20 per cent increase in school fees”.

No VAT exemption

The Government stopped short of granting a VAT exemption for service families at the Budget in October, instead pledging to boost CEA rates in recognition of “the contribution of our diplomatic staff and serving military personnel”.

It came despite warnings that failure to provide adequate support could spark an exodus of military families amid a major recruitment and retention crisis engulfing the military.

The Army Families Federation warned the Treasury ahead of the Budget that as many as 70 per cent of soldiers with privately-educated children could quit the forces without major support.

Lord Coaker, a defence minister, said in response to a written ministerial question last week that the MoD has received 53 letters from MPs raising concerns over the impact of the VAT policy on service families.

The Labour peer said it was “not possible to positively identify which of these are from members of the Armed Forces”.

It comes after the MoD advised parents on how to find cheaper schools if they are priced out by its VAT raid in a memo circulated to serving members of the Armed Forces in November.

The Telegraph also revealed last month that the Foreign Office pleaded with private schools to roll out discounts for diplomats ahead of the VAT raid coming into force.

In an email sent two days after the Budget, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) asked dozens of top boarding schools to offer diplomats a discount on their children’s fees.

Private schools claimed the FCDO appeared to be asking boarding schools to effectively exempt the Government from the fee rises it had caused.

Both the MoD and FCDO were asked by the Treasury to eat into their own budgets to fund the emergency CEA uplift, leaving them with a potentially hefty fallout from the Government’s VAT policy.

The FCDO said in October it expected the VAT raid to increase its education costs by £2.5m in 2025-26.

The two departments will review whether to raise CEA again for the next academic year following a review in summer 2025, The Telegraph understands.

A government spokesman said: “The Government greatly values the contribution of our diplomatic staff and serving personnel, and we provide the Continuity of Education allowance (CEA) to ensure that the need for frequent mobility does not interfere with the education of their children.

“The MoD and the FCDO have increased the funding allocated to the CEA to account for the impact of any private school fee increases on the proportion of fees covered by the CEA in line with how the allowance normally operates.”

