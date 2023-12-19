Military helicopters arrive to evacuate residents of flooded north Queensland town of Wujal Wujal

Photograph: Kylie Hanslow

The first military support has arrived in the isolated Indigenous community of Wujal Wujal, in far north Queensland, as authorities try for a second time to evacuate hundreds of residents inundated by flood water.

An earlier evacuation effort was abandoned on Monday afternoon due to dangerous weather conditions that prevented helicopters from safely accessing the region. The evacuation is expected to last until Tuesday night and may continue on Wednesday.

Queensland’s premier, Steven Miles, said residents willing to leave the community would be taken about 70km north to Cooktown, where food and supplies will be waiting along with medical assistance.

“Chinooks are on their way to Wujal Wujal right now,” Miles told a press conference at around noon (1pm AEDT). “I want to say to those residents who’ve been waiting: I know that you’re tired, wet and uncomfortable, but help is on its way just as soon as we could have done it.”

The military plans to evacuate as many as 120 people on Tuesday, with several flights required from Wujal Wujal to Cooktown. The operation will continue on Wednesday if more residents want to be evacuated, pending weather conditions.

The deputy commissioner of Queensland police, Shane Chelepy, said the force was concerned for the wellbeing of an 85-year-old man reported missing from Degarra, which is about 5km east of Wujal Wujal.

“He spoke to his family very late on [Sunday] the 17th and was reported missing yesterday,” Chelepy said. “As a result, police have been deployed into that area to search for that gentleman.”

Initial damage assessments carried out so far across the region found one home completely destroyed by the floods, 15 severely damaged, 50 moderately damaged and 92 assessed as having minor damage. Chelepy said police still needed to access at least 32 small communities on Tuesday to check on people’s welfare.

On Monday, the premier said the damage bill was expected to be “very, very significant”.

“We are working with the local disaster groups to restock and resupply food, essentials and water, and are delivering bottled water when necessary and appropriate,” Miles said. “The Cairns hospital and the Cairns CBD have sufficient clean water.”

Most major roads in the region have sustained significant damage but the Bruce Highway into Cairns is now open. The town’s airport has also reopened.

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, announced he will tour communities affected by the flood on Thursday and Friday. He joined Miles in praising the bravery of the many people who have assisted with rescue operations.

“I heard about Magoo, a helicopter pilot helping to fly people out on his little chopper one by one, collecting them from roofs and taking them to safety. An extraordinary effort,” Albanese said.

“[Another man] got in a tinnie with his mates and started rescuing strangers clinging to trees in flood waters. These are the stories that every Australian can be proud of.”

Commonwealth disaster relief payments of $1,000 for adults and $400 for children will be available to people who live in the Cairns, Cassowary Coast, Cook, Douglas, Hope Vale, Mareeba, Tablelands, Wujal Wujal and Yarrabah areas from 2pm on Wednesday.

Miles said the state’s approach to the flood was starting to shift from disaster recovery to cleaning and damage assessment. He urged people to follow safety advice, with concerns flood waters may be carrying disease and pose a health risk.

“Safety during the clean-up has to come first,” Miles said. “We are asking anyone who is cleaning up mud or damage from floodwaters to please make sure you wear enclosed shoes. Today is not the day for thongs.”

Rainfall has eased but the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting possible heavy showers and thunderstorms across parts of Cape York and north of Cooktown.

“We could see significant river level rises, depending on those showers and storms,” Miles said.

A Bureau spokesperson said that even though the rain had eased, there was still a lot of water running through rivers, with a number of flood warnings still in place for the far north of the state.