Military model aircraft enthusiast to become Japan’s new prime minister

A former defence minister who has backed the formation of an “Asian Nato” is set to become the next prime minister of Japan after he was elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday.

Shigeru Ishiba will take over the reins from Fumio Kishida, the outgoing prime minister, who announced in August that he would step down after a series of political scandals hit the LDP, fuelling calls for him to resign.

Mr Ishiba takes a tough line on foreign policy, but is also known for his hobbies of model military aircraft and railways, and his penchant for 1970s pop music. He once attended the opening of a museum of figurines of popular comic characters in his home prefecture dressed as a character from the Dragon Ball cartoon.

The 67-year old won Friday’s vote after it was pushed into a runoff with Sanae Takaichi, the economic security minister, blocking her path to making history as the country’s first ever female prime minister.

Mr Ishiba takes the helm of the world’s fourth-largest economy at a time of geopolitical volatility in the Indo-Pacific region and increasingly troubled ties between Tokyo and Beijing over China’s territorial ambitions, particularly around the disputed Senkaku Islands.

Earlier this week, China test fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific, reportedly without giving Japan prior notice. Japan also faces security threats from nuclear-armed North Korea.

The new Japanese leader has previously proposed a Nato-style collective security to counter these threats and he supports Taiwanese democracy, having declared that: “If there is an emergency in Taiwan, it is an emergency in Japan.”

He is an advocate of a strong Japanese military that should be able to take a stronger response if its territorial airspace or waters are breached. But he also chooses his words carefully when it comes to China and has called for deeper engagement and more diplomacy with Beijing.

The former banker first entered politics in 1986 and has served as defence minister, agriculture minister and secretary general of the LDP. His latest bid for the leadership was his fifth attempt and self-described “last battle” to reach the top.

“We must believe in the people and speak the truth with courage and sincerity,” Mr Ishiba said after his victory was declared, reported the Asahi Shimbun newspaper. “I will do my utmost to make Japan a safe and secure country where everyone can live with a smile on their face once again.”

One of his first major tasks will be to regain public trust in the conservative LDP that has ruled Japan almost continuously since it was founded in 1955.

In recent months, the party has been plagued by controversy after two of its most influential factions were accused of failing to properly declare income and expenditure, and high-ranking officials were embroiled in allegations of election law violations.

In mid-July, the Kishida cabinet’s public approval ratings stood at just 15.5 per cent, the lowest since 2012, according to a Jiji Press opinion poll.

Mr Ishiba belongs to the more progressive wing of the party and has been known to irk colleagues because of his willingness to criticise and go against the LDP hierarchy. He was a long-time political rival to Shinzo Abe, the late former prime minister.

His outspokenness appears to have made him more popular with sections of the electorate.

According to the Nikkei Asia newspaper, citing its own polling, his frequent visits to rural Japan have raised his profile and voter popularity. The September 13-15 poll showed that 26 per cent of respondents thought him more suitable to be the next LDP leader than other contenders.

He enters office promising to help revitalise small towns and to address population decline. He has also pledged to boost the economy by encouraging domestic investment in the chip and AI sectors.

As leader, Mr Ishiba will likely have less time for hobbies but, according to his official website, the seasoned politician, a father of two daughters, likes to make curry.

He is also known to be a fan of trains, 1970s Japanese pop idols the Candies, and of making military models – including one of a Soviet aircraft carrier for the visit of a Russian defence minister.