Military parade held in Syria weeks after Assad's ouster

STORY: :: Syria's new Islamist leaders hold a military

parade weeks after Bashar al-Assad's ouster

:: December 27, 2024

:: Damascus, Syria

MEMBER OF HAY'AT TAHRIR AL-SHAM, ABU HAMZA AL-HAMAWI:

"We are here and providing security for the country and God willing there will be no trouble."

The Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group led the campaign that ousted Assad this month.

Syrian fighters seized control of Damascus on Dec. 8, forcing Assad to flee after more than 13 years of civil war and ending his family's decades-long rule.