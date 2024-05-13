Military Patrols to 'Repress Criminal Activity' Amid Deadly Flooding

A military brigade was on patrol in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on the evening of Sunday, May 12, with the aim of “preventing and repressing criminal actions” amid widespread flooding in the area.

Footage released by the Military Command of Rio Grande do Sul shows the patrolling operation conducted on boats in Porto Alegre.

By May 11, 136 people had died and 2 million people had been affected by the flooding in 445 cities, officials confirmed.

In Porto Alegre, 242,0000 houses were affected, local news reported. Credit: Brigada Militar-RS via Storyful

Video Transcript

Tem as coisas dela Voc T embaixo Primeiro Pat Primeiro B PM em patrulhamento Embarcado em apoio ao Nono B. PM Rua Sete de Setembro, Casa de Cultura Mario Quintana, Oh!

Obrigada, Militar