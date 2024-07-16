Military pilot representing Arizona in national golf championship
One Arizona National Guard Member is hoping to prove age is just a number — and that he's still got it on the green!
One Arizona National Guard Member is hoping to prove age is just a number — and that he's still got it on the green!
You never heard Khabib Nurmagomedov use the F-word or the B-word during his UFC career – until now.
The Princess of Wales had a special guest with her as she made a rare public appearance amid her cancer treatment
Princess Charlotte accompanied her mom to Wimbledon while Prince George joined his dad at the Euro soccer finals, but Prince Louis missed both events
Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf Schumacher has confirmed that he's now in a happy relationship with a mystery man.
LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, handed Carlos Alcaraz the champion's trophy after the Wimbledon men's final at the All England Club on Sunday in only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
Police came to the Sabor Colombiano restaurant on South Union Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a fight. Two people were hospitalized.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones, whose 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 remains the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history, has died. He was 40.
What a win for Bobby Mac.
More Copa América action continues on Saturday as Canada and Uruguay fight for third place.The South Americans opened the scoring when Rodrigo Bentancur swivelled in the box after a corner and roofed...
England captain Harry Kane admitted that their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain was 'as painful as it could be for a football match'.The Three Lions lost 2-1 to Spain at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on...
Princess Kate made a stunning return to the public eye at Wimbledon on Sunday, joined by Princess Charlotte who had the sweetest reaction to meeting Carlos Alcaraz. See video.
Kate's sartorial choices pay tribute to the prestigious tournament's rich heritage. How her fashion choice embodied modern elegance and royal tradition - Read More
Even when she doesn’t have her best game, Caitlin Clark continues to win in Minnesota after the Indiana Fever beat the Lynx.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have retained some goaltending depth behind new netminder Linus Ullmark by signing Mads Sogaard to a two-year contract.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the Copa America final Sunday evening in a match that was delayed more than an hour because of crowd issues, including fans breaching security gates.
Nothing like a little friendly banter before an afternoon on the course.
Andre Agassi was spotted in the royal box at Wimbledon. The tennis legend stepped out in SW19 to watch the Gentlemen's Singles final.
EDMONTON — Close wasn't good enough for the Edmonton Elks, and Chris Jones has paid the price.
The Open is very different from the Masters, PGA Championship or U.S. Open.
Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner opted for casual elegance this weekend as she stepped out for the day with her Formula One boss husband Christian Horner at the Goodwood Festival of Speed