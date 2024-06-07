Military plane crash continues to affect Albuquerque
Madeleine McCann went missing from a hotel room in Portugal back in 2007
Rex Heuermann left his office near the Empire State Building and strolled down a still-bustling Fifth Avenue as the sun set on a hot Thursday evening in Manhattan.
A woman who fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy sitting in a grocery cart outside an Ohio supermarket attacked him and his mother in less than five seconds before walking away, police said.
A Florida man is facing a felony grand theft charge in Broward County after a plucky airline passenger scheduled to fly out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in March tracked her stolen luggage to the man’s home, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
With so many models and options on the market, choosing the right car is never easy. The wrong choice can leave you trapped in a money pit that drains your finances with repair costs, poor gas...
Kaitlyn Coones, then 17, reportedly admitted that she killed her adult boyfriend's mother because she felt the mom disapproved of their relationship
Anthony Stocks, 54, devised a plan to kill a young boy who had tried to stop him assaulting a young girl and pushed him off a cliff. Stocks was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, and one count each of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, rape and attempted murder. One of the police officers who worked on the investigation has labelled it "without a doubt one of the worst cases of child abuse that I have investigated".
VANCOUVER — A man convicted of murdering a 13-year-old Burnaby, B.C., girl has repeatedly told a pre-sentencing hearing that he didn't kill her, after refusing to listen to his interpreter during an impact statement by the girl's father.
A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges following a year-long police investigation into the trafficking of $1 million worth of stolen cars from Alberta into Nova Scotia.The charges against the 41-year-old man include nine counts of possessing stolen property and fraud over $5,000.Police say the vehicles they recovered were each worth more than $100,000. RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told CBC News the targeting of luxury vehicles by thieves is a trend across Canada.He said some of the stolen
Residents of a small southern Manitoba community are in shock after their town saw the conclusion of a police chase across the region that ended with officers shooting and killing one suspect and another one fleeing to Saskatchewan, where he was eventually caught. David Frank Burling, 29, was arrested along with a woman near Springside, Sask., about 25 kilometres northwest of Yorkton, around 2:30 p.m. CT following an hours-long search, Saskatchewan RCMP said Wednesday afternoon. Earlier that day
The Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition failed to qualify for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's "Top Safety Pick" award after crash tests.
Lawyers and judges are scrambling to expedite the case of a Calgary woman who was approved for medical assistance in dying (MAID) but is, instead, starving herself to death. The 27-year-old woman, who can only be identified as M.V. because of a publication ban, was set to receive MAID in February but her father, known as W.V., has been fighting in court to prevent that from happening. Earlier this year, W.V. got a temporary injunction, blocking his daughter's MAID access. Although a Court of Kin
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman who was seriously injured when a freight train hit the parked police vehicle in which she sat handcuffed has reached an $8.5 million settlement, a lawyer representing two of the involved police officers said Wednesday.
A retired NASCAR driver and his son were arrested Wednesday and charged along with two other Pennsylvania men for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office. Tighe Scott, 75, and his son Jarret Scott, 48, face two felony offenses each as well as a multiple misdemeanor offenses for a series of alleged assaults prosecutors say they engaged in outside the Capitol among the pro-Trump mob. Charging documents show the FBI confirmed Tighe Scott's identity in part because a witness told agents he was a retired NASCAR driver.
In her more than 27 years of marriage to Rex Heuermann, Asa Ellerup likely did not know about the gruesome double life her husband is accused of living, Suffolk County’s top cop says.
The woman told local media she and her husband were attacked while walking on the street after a dinner date.
Dmitry Lobovikov, a former junior sergeant in the Russian military, said he was drunk when he killed seven soldiers with a grenade.
The case has been the subject of international headlines since Jason Corbett was found dead in his NC bedroom and his wife and her father were charged.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, must report to prison by July 1 to serve his four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the U.S. Capitol insurrection, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
A 97-year-old Ajax man died in hospital Tuesday after a collision in Pickering sent him to hospital last week, Durham Regional Police say.In a news release Wednesday, investigators said officers responded to a collision on Taunton Road near William Jackson Drive on May 29.Police say a driver, travelling east in a Honda CRV, attempted to make a U-turn into a westbound lane when it collided with an oncoming Mercedes.The driver and three passengers of the Honda were treated for injuries and transpo