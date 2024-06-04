A military training plane crashes in central Turkey, killing its 2 pilots

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A military plane crashed during training on Tuesday, killing its two pilots on board, Turkey’s defense ministry announced.

The SF-260D training plane crashed into an agricultural field in central Turkey, after taking off from a Air Force base near the city of Kayseri.

The defense ministry said the cause of the crash remains unknown. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that authorities have initiated an investigation.

Television footage captured black smoke rising from the wreckage of the plane among the crops in the field.

The Associated Press