Millard South tight end Chase Loftin commits to Florida State
The four-star recruit chose the Seminoles over Nebraska, Missouri and Texas A&M.
The four-star recruit chose the Seminoles over Nebraska, Missouri and Texas A&M.
Formula One legend and former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, 55, has lived a reclusive life with his family away from the glare of the spotlight since his skiing accident in 2013…
After answering six straight questions from reporters, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark insisted they address teammate Aliyah Boston, who had been sitting next to her the whole time.
Patrick Mahomes took a cute pic of his daughter and stood by with a beverage as his son had a tantrum
Readers of the Los Angeles Times Sports section share their thoughts and opinions on Bronny James, JJ Redick and the Dodgers' city connect uniforms.
The San Jose Sharks took Macklin Celebrini No. 1 as expected. The Anaheim Ducks' selection at No. 3 left the prospect in shock.
LAS VEGAS — The Utah Hockey Club made a big splash on the NHL draft's second day.
MONTREAL — Andre De Grasse crossed the finish line with his arms open wide, certain he’d just sprinted to yet another Canadian title in the 100 metres. So the six-time Olympic medallist was surprised to see Ottawa’s Eliezer Adjibi listed first on the board at Claude-Robillard sports complex. "I was kind of confused. I mean, I thought I won, I didn't see anybody in my peripheral,” De Grasse said. “I was like, OK, maybe I got snuck up on the outside or something, because I didn't see anybody.” Luc
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson got passed on the outside down the stretch and finished fourth in the 200-meter final at U.S. track trials Saturday, meaning she'll only have one chance for an individual Olympic gold medal next month in Paris.
For the second time this season, a dog bite has sidelined a prominent LPGA player.
TORONTO — Bullpen depth was at the heart of the Toronto Blue Jays' success last year. This season, injuries and other issues have depleted that.
EASTBOURNE — Canada's Leylah Fernandez has advanced to the final of the Rothesay International grass-court tennis tournament.
"These mfs arguing about golf while people can’t afford groceries." – @Rhymestyle
VANCOUVER — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov appears to be headed to the free agent market.
Buyout season is underway around the NHL as teams clear salary cap space for upcoming moves.
DETROIT (AP) — Akshay Bhatia had a hole-in-one of sorts when his golf ball fell into a hole in a fairway drain at Detroit Golf Club in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday.
TORONTO — Andrew Wiggins will not join the Canadian men's basketball team at training camp, a decision that was out of his hands.
Football clubs worldwide are set to splash the cash again this summer and there’s a good chance we might see transfer records tumble at several sides.The transfer market has been a never-ending upwa...
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doesn't see himself as the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse leader, but his recent hot streak is certainly leading by example.
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has been suspended for one match and will miss his team's last Copa America group match against Peru on Saturday.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men blocked a highway during a protest against army recruitment in Bnei Brak, Israel. Israel’s Supreme Court unanimously ordered the government to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox Jewish men into the army — a landmark ruling seeking to end a system that has allowed them to avoid enlistment into compulsory military service.