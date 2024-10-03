Miller Brewing Co. faces strike: Union demands fair labor agreement
Union members picket Miller Brewing Co. demanding fair labor terms from Molson Coors as negotiations stall.
A 43-foot-tall nude statue of former president Donald Trump was put up near a Las Vegas interstate and local Republicans have condemned it.
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of an attack.A violent attack on a teenage girl that was caught on video by multiple people in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted her father to come forward, demanding answers and justice.Kelowna RCMP say the attack happened on Friday night, and that the video has been circulating "widely" online in the southern Interior community, around 270 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Okanagan.RCMP say the attack happened in the area of Boyce-Gyro Beach Pa
The son of the former president was given an awkward reminder after the vice presidential debate.
Jim Acosta was clearly frustrated with Corey Lewandowski.
Cheryl Hines is reportedly considering divorcing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. but not because of his digital affair with politics reporter Olivia Nuzzi.Page Six reports that the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress is more upset about his flirtation with Donald Trump and his endorsement of the Republican for president.The site quoted sources as saying Hines was aware that RFK Jr. was a “serial philanderer” but what didn’t expect was to see him step out with Trump.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beas
Not only was Donald Trump the sole living president—current or former—to not deliver a video message for Jimmy Carter in honor of the 39th president’s milestone 100th birthday on Tuesday, but he made no mention of the historic occasion despite talking about Carter’s presidency in an attempt to criticize Joe Biden.On Tuesday, the Carter Center shared excerpts of messages of support from Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden that were shown at Carter’s birthday concert last mont
"Well, it came pretty late, but that 2020/Jan 6 section was quite a moment!"
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii wondered "if there’s something actually going on" with the former president.
Allan Lichtman has correctly predicted the result of nine of out 10 presidential elections since 1984
OTTAWA — Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is upping the ante for the Liberals, threatening to move toward an election as early as next week if the government doesn't back a plan to increase old age security payments.
Voters could have been forgiven for wishing the Trump-Harris debate was more like the vice presidential contest. | Opinion
The 43-foot-tall installation disappeared days after it was first erected
The former president only cares about one thing in a crisis, said the conservative lawyer.
A late change sparked confusion among Trump supporters
The projection reportedly appeared hours after Vance arrived at Trump Tower in New York ahead of the vice presidential debate.
Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he’s getting billionaire and newly minted MAGA backer Elon Musk to send Starlink satellite terminals to areas reeling from the devastation left by Hurricane Helene—something the White House and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said was already happening.Speaking at an event in Valdosta, Georgia, Trump said he “just spoke to Elon” after people in the region asked him if it would be possible to sort out a connection to Starlink, which operat
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on Wednesday’s Morning Joe that one of JD Vance’s answers during his debate against Tim Walz explains exactly why he’s not supporting the Republican ticket in this election.Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, was speaking about a moment toward the end of Tuesday’s vice presidential debate in which Walz asked Vance point blank whether or not he believed his running mate, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 election. Apparently unwilling to contradict Trump’s false claim
TORONTO — Ontario is considering buying back the tolled Highway 407, possibly in addition to building a massive tunnel under Highway 401 in a bid to ease congestion, Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday.
Rep. Mike Collins posted the modified image about 12 hours after Vance debated Tim Walz at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City on Tuesday