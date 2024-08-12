Millie Bobby Brown Calls Herself ‘Bongiovi’ in New Post from Set of “Stranger Things” Season 5

The actress tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in May 2024 after they first sparked romance rumors in June 2021

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown shares an image of her full name from 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Millie Bobby Brown is reintroducing herself!

On Sunday, Aug. 11, the actress, 20, shared a carousel post that included her new full name from the set of Stranger Things season 5.

“Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi,” a blackboard read on the third slide of the post.

The new snap comes after Brown tied the knot in May with Jake Bongiovi — the 22-year-old son of musician Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley.

Brown’s carousel post also featured a headshot of her wearing goggles and sporting a fake nosebleed while playing Eleven alongside snaps of a dog sitting on set.

The Enola Holmes star then concluded the post with a snap of some vines covering the ceiling of a building in the Upside Down.

In July, Netflix released a first look of Stranger Things' fifth and final season.

“We’re about halfway through filming now and it’s exciting,” series creator Ross Duffer said in the behind-the-scenes footage. “There’s so much going on. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Stranger Things season 5.”



David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the British Academy Film Awards 2022

The show's fifth season will be its last. In February 2022, it's creators Matt and Ross Duffer said that Season 4 of the hit sci-fi show would be it's penultimate season, writing "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons."



"It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you'll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurling toward our finale."

In June 2023, Netflix announced that Terminator star Linda Hamilton would be joining the cast for it's final run.

