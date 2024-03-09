Millie Bobby Brown defends changes to accent

Netflix

Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress Millie Bobby Brown has defended her changing accent.

The star has been the subject of discussion lately as people have been talking about how her accent sometimes sounds British and sometimes it sounds American.

In an interview with TikTok person Max Baledge, Brown (who was born in Spain, lived in the UK between four and eight, and then moved to the US) explained that her accent slides based on the people in her vicinity.

"So I'm an actor," she said. "I grew up in the public eye, I grew up in America. I come to set and I'm an actor and I adapt, and so I wanna mimic people.

"So I can't help that when I'm around my fiancé or when I'm around people like Jimmy Fallon who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it. And now I'm in England I wanna replicate that.

"I don't do it intentional and I'm sorry if it offends you. Okay? But listen, I'm trying my best. I'm trying my best!"

In that Jimmy Fallon interview, Brown recalled how she nearly lost her engagement ring shortly after Jake Bongiovi proposed to her.

She explained that Bongiovi proposed to her during a diving outing, producing a ring from inside a shell, and that's where things went wrong.

"He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger [and] plummets – like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie," she said.



"Jake threw himself so deep the diver was like, 'You can't do that! Your ears! Literally, your brain will explode!' He throws himself. He does a cinematic grab, opens, and he saved the ring."

Millie Bobby Brown's new movie Damsel is available on Netflix now.

