Millie Bobby Brown Says She Likes the Idea of Eleven Becoming a Villain in Stranger Things Season 4

Some fans have theorized that El will become the villain of Stranger Things season 4.

Millie Bobby Brown told Elle that she has mixed feelings about the whole theory.

It's hard to imagine a Stranger Things world where Eleven isn't the one to help the Hawkins squad save the day. But if a certain Stranger Things Mind Flayer fan theory comes true, then El is going to be the one the kids need saving from. A couple of weeks ago a fan posted a theory about season 4 to Reddit and let's just say it sounds crazy, but completely possible. The fan theorized that El became infected by the Mind Flayer's influence when she got bitten by the creature and following what's happened to other characters when they themselves were bitten– aka Will and Billy– it could turn out that El is destined to be season 4's villain. When Elle asked Millie about the fan theory, she definitely had some thoughts.

Millie told Elle that when she wasn't thinking about season 4 when she acted out the scene.

"I wasn't playing it like that. We don't know what happens in season 4. I definitely don't. In scenes after the Mind Flayer grabbed me, I wasn't playing it as I was infected. I was definitely playing it as normal as possible. And maybe that's the reason they didn't tell me. To make it as real as possible. I don't know." Millie said.

Millie also said she was definitely into the theory, though she can't help but have mixed feelings about it. "Those theories freak me out a bit. Because I'm like, 'Oh god, that could genuinely be true.' And what if she is the villain? That would be so cool. Wouldn't that be cool? I'd love to be the villain, but then I also wouldn't because Eleven is perfect. It would suck," Millie told Elle.

As for what Millie wants for El in season 4, she said she hopes El gets a "little self journey" to discover herself.

"I hope she finds who she is, without a boy, a male influence in her life. There's Mike and Papa and Hopper and all the boys really. Even without Max⁠, she needs to find herself by herself. Everyone needs that moment in life to sit there and think, 'Who am I as a person, who am I without everyone around me? How can I really love myself?' Millie said. "I don't know if she knows how to do that yet. So I would like an arc for Eleven to learn how to love herself and learn who she is, which is hard in the circumstances she's in. I think that she needs a little self journey."

Everyone is patiently waiting for the return of Stranger Things, though no one knows when that will be. The good news is the show's creators did confirm there will actually be a season 4 after all.

