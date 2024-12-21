Millie Bobby Brown Reads Emotional Note as Filming on “Stranger Things” Wraps: ‘Nowhere Near Ready to Leave You Guys’

The fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things’ is set to arrive on Netflix in 2025

Millie Bobby Brown is commemorating her breakthrough role on Stranger Things with an emotional goodbye.

The actress, 20, shared a collection of photos to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 20, after Netflix revealed that season 5 of the series has finished filming.

After costars including Finn Wolfhard shared their goodbyes, Brown highlighted her near-decade on the show by sharing multiple behind-the-scenes images from the set of Stranger Things over the years, before concluding with a clip of her reading a heartfelt goodbye note.

“And isn't graduation supposed to bring relief? Like you're glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates. Not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys,” said an emotional Brown to a group of people on set while holding a microphone and reading the message off her phone.



Related: Stranger Things Wraps Production on Final Season, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp Say They're 'in Shock' but 'Forever Grateful'

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown, who's played Eleven/Jane Hopper in the series since 2016, added: "I love each and every one of you and I will forever carry the memories and bonds we created together as a family. I love you, thank you.”

Brown captioned her Instagram post, marking the end of filming the final season, with the a nod to her character, "with love, el ❤️."

A few of her costars also celebrated the milestone on social media, with Wolfhard, 21, writing that he was "still in shock" over things coming to an end, as Noah Schnapp, 20, wrote he was "feeling very emotional."

"We shot it for a year and I’ll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly," Wolfhard wrote on the show's fifth season. "When I think of the show, I picture this first photo. A bunch of goofy young people making something they think is cool but really have no clue what’s to come."

Netflix Millie Bobby Brown in a 'Stranger Things' scene

Related: Stranger Things Season 5: All About the Highly-Anticipated Final Season

ADVERTISEMENT

"I feel like we’re still those people and I’m lucky to still stand beside them today," Wolfhard added. "I hope you’ll love this season as much as I do. See you all next year. 🚲🚲🚲🚲"

As previously reported, the final season of Stranger Things is set to premiere on Netflix in 2025. In a teaser shared in November, Netflix revealed that the fifth season will feature a time jump, with the season picking up in the fall of 1987 after the fourth season wrapped in the spring of 1986.

The titles of the eight episodes are: "The Crawl;" "The Vanishing of ___;" "The Turnbow Trap;" "Sorcerer;" "Shock Jock;" "Escape From Camazotz;" and "The Bridge;" with the series finale titled "The Rightside Up."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix Millie Bobby Brown and the of 'Stranger Things' cast

In his post about filming being over, Schnapp called Stranger Things "more than a job."

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was a lifelong dream," he wrote. "A dream made reality thanks to the Duffers. Thank you for taking a chance on me when I was just a 10 year old kid and entrusting me with something so important to you both."

"Together, this cast + crew has built something so very special, and I couldn’t be any more excited for the world to see the final chapter. Stranger Things is a never ending story for me – it’s in my heart forever ❤️."



Read the original article on People