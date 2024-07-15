From Million Dollar Performances to Stunning Jewels —How Much Did Billionaire Heir Anant Ambani’s Wedding Cost?

Anant’s father, billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is estimated to be worth $120 billion

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty From Left: Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant married over the weekend — and no expense was spared for the youngest Ambani heir's flashy nuptials.

The couple wed in a glamorous three-day celebration in Mumbai where celebrities and political leaders attended the lavish events. The nuptials come after months of glitzy — and pricey — pre-wedding events that saw performances from Rihanna, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.

A running tally calculated by The Guardian estimated that the current wedding cost, which includes the pre-wedding parties and payment for the pop-stars’ performances, is $600 million. While it appears to be a steep tally, it is only a drop in the bucket compared to the approximate $123 billion Anant’s father, Mukesh Ambani, is worth, according to Forbes.

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani (C) with his wife Nita Ambani (3R), daughter Isha Ambani (2R), sons Akash Ambani (L) and Anant Ambani (C, left), daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta (2L), and son-in-law Anand Piramal pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai

The hefty price includes the couple’s pre-wedding party at the luxurious Ambani Estate in Gujarat, where they kicked off the wedding festivities. Rihanna was paid $6 million to perform at the soirée, according to Forbes.

The celebration also included a jungle-themed party and light show with 5,500 drones. Several high profile and wealthy figures attended the event including Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and members of Bhutan's royal family.

Ambani and Merchant also chartered a cruise ship for a pre-wedding sail through Europe in May. The couple and their guests making several stops along European cities — such as Rome, Cannes, France and Portofino, Italy — for special events, according to The Sunday Times.

Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times via Getty Antilia private residence of Industrialist Mukesh Ambani at Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill in Mumbai, India

The bash in Cannes reportedly saw Perry performing for the guests, and other stops had performances by Andrea Bocelli, the Backstreet Boys and Pitbull, according to The Guardian. The outlet estimated that the cruise and parties cost another whopping $150 million.



During the couple’s sangeet held in early July, they also tapped Bieber to perform for an estimated $10 million, according to Entertainment Tonight. In clips the entertainer posted on Instagram, he appeared onstage singing hits, like “Love Yourself,” “Where Are You Now” and "I'm the One,” as guests danced and cheered along.

Ahead of the highly anticipated three-day wedding ceremony, guests’ received invitations that hinted at the lavish nuptials. According to The Guardian, they sent an engraved box depicting a Hindu deity that was filled with gifts and played Hindu mantras.

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty; Lorraine Schwartz/Instagram Anant Ambani; Lorraine Schwartz custom lion brooch made for his wedding

There was no shortage of stunning jewels worn by the family over the weekend with Anant in custom-made lion brooch covered in jewels, including one giant diamond with more than 50 carats.

Jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, who created the piece, shared a few photos on Instagram on July 11, including pictures of Ambani wearing the brooch and pictures of the brooch being made. According to Vogue India, Anant's mother Nita Ambani wore a 100-carat yellow diamond necklace for the wedding.

Expenses were also made in order to transform the Jio World Convention Center into the waterfront steps of Varanasi, per the couple’s request, according to The Guardian. The convention center reportedly had local craftsmen, street food stalls, bangle sellers, puppeteers and astrologers available for guests to enjoy.

Vijay Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty

Wedding events also reportedly took place at the Ambani’s Mumbai billion dollar home, which is 27-stories high and has several high-end amenities, including a cinema, pool and ballroom, per the outlet.

Ambani’s nuptials appear to be much more expensive than sister Isha Ambani’s 2018 wedding to Anand Piramal, which cost approximately $100 million, according to The Guardian. The wedding costs also incorporated the $6 million the family paid for Beyoncé to headline a show during the ceremony.

