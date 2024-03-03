Millionaire viewers baffled by Jeremy Clarkson's 'embarrassing' error

Twitter users were sure Jeremy Clarkson would be able to answer this Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? question, but he couldn't. (ITV)

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? viewers were left scratching their heads on Sunday night as a result of a question about the politician Mark Drakeford. Jeremy Clarkson had never heard of the Welsh First Minister, and the audience couldn't believe it.

The "ask the host" lifeline has seldom turned out well for contestants historically, but Twitter users watching the show were particularly confused at this gap in the 63-year-old presenter's knowledge.

Mark Drakeford completely baffled this Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? contestant. (ITV)

This week's episode of Millionaire began with Ivo in the chair, picking up from last week. He was going well until he hit the £8,000 question.

Ivo was faced with the following teaser: "Mark Drakeford was re-appointed to which position in 2021?" The four possible options were: attorney general, first minister of Wales, head of the civil service, or first minister of Northern Ireland.

Ivo had no idea of the answer, and subsequently turned to Clarkson. He was unable to help either, and Ivo also got no help from his chosen phone a friend. In the end, it took a 50/50 and a stab in the dark for him to identify Drakeford's job.

It's fair to say that Twitter wasn't pleased with the lack of Drakeford knowledge on show.

Jeremy Clarkson has never heard of Mark Drakeford. That's embarrassing — Seamus Hasson (@seamushassonMS) March 3, 2024

#whowantstobeamillionaire is it me or are these easy? Not wishing to brag but how did the contestant, the host AND the phone a friend not know who Mark Drakeford is? — Ms Rowdy (@rowdy_woman) March 3, 2024

Jeremy Clarkson doesn’t know who Mark Drakeford is? How can you not know this? #whowantstobeamillionaire — Sonia Sánchez (@SoniSaFr) March 3, 2024

One Twitter user took things up a notch, noting that Clarkson had actually tweeted about Drakeford's farming policies recently. They wrote that Clarkson was "clearly on the wind up".

However, the man himself responded to the social media furore. In a tweet during the episode's airing, Clarkson wrote that the recording had taken place more than a year ago. During that time, he had become much more familiar with Drakeford and his work.

I’m just watching an episode of who wants to be a millionaire and Clarkson claims he doesn’t know who Mark Drakeford is when used as a lifeline for a contestant Clearly on the wind up @itv https://t.co/KvSxjWI7Na — Gareth Jomo (@GaryPello) March 3, 2024

To be clear. This Millionaire was recorded more than a year ago. I know who Drakeford is now.!!! — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) March 3, 2024

Ivo eventually muddled through this question, but he fell at the next hurdle. He set his second safety net at £16,000, but was unable to identify the correct name for someone who makes leather: a tanner. This meant that he left the famous chair with just £1,000.

Three other contestants managed to make an appearance on the latest episode, and two of them managed to best Ivo. Catherine left with a massive £125,000 while David made it to £32,000.

It was then Gerard's turn to make it to the chair after winning his Fastest Finger First question, but his game was cut short by the klaxon. He'll return in next week's episode.

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? airs on Sunday evenings at 8pm on ITV1.

