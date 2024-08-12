Millions of Britons suffering from 'hot house syndrome' as temperatures rise, study reveals

Health experts have warned that a lack of insulation can lead to houses becoming too hot (File picture) (Getty Images)

Millions of Britons have fallen ill due to high temperatures inside their homes during periods of hot weather, figures have revealed.

Research by the Warm This Winter campaign found that 4.5 million people have become so hot in their home that they have become unwell in the past 12 months, a condition dubbed “hot house syndrome”.

The figures come as elderly and vulnerable Britons were on Monday warned to put health and safety first on what will likely be the warmest day of the year so far.

Top temperatures could reach 34C-35C in London on Monday in a sharp peak of heat and humidity before an expected return to average levels on Tuesday, the Met Office said.

A hot home can worsen existing health conditions and can be fatal, particularly for people with respiratory conditions.

Analysis by Warm This Winter found there is a much higher incidence of ill-health caused by high heat among those with preexisting health conditions or disabilities (15 per cent).

People aged 18-34 and those from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background are also more likely to experience heat related ill-health, the study found.

Health experts have warned that poor insulation and ventilation in low quality housing can increase the chances of a house overheating.

Some types of housing are particularly vulnerable to overheating, such as flats on the top floor of a building or homes located in a densely built-up urban area with little green space nearby.

Fiona Waters, spokesperson for Warm This Winter said: “‘Hot House Syndrome is a real problem caused by the UK’s appalling housing stock and affects the poorest and the vulnerable the most. The same people who suffer from damp, mouldy homes in winter are stifled in summer when the sun comes out.

“That’s because the solutions to keep us warm in the colder weather are the same as keeping us cool in summer. Better insulation, ventilation and even heat pumps that can operate in a cooling mode can all help. But the public need financial support to upgrade their homes.”

Matthew Scott, from the Chartered Institute of Housing, said that increasing energy efficiency and retrofitting homes would be “crucial” for allowing people to stay cool and healthy during periods of hot weather.

Meanwhile, a yellow heat health alert has been issued for the East and West Midlands, East of England, South East and South West, North West and London by the UK Health Security Agency until 9am on Wednesday.

The alert means those who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly with multiple health conditions, are likely to struggle to cope with the heat, and action may be required within the health and social care sector.

The survey, conducted by Opinium, polled 2,185 British adults on the effects of heat on their health.