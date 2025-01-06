Millions of commuters face more snow, ice and rain after weekend of travel disruption

Millions of commuters returning to work and school this morning will face more snow, ice and rain, as several weather warnings remain in place across the UK.

More travel disruption is likely due to flooding from heavy rain and thawing snow, the Met Office said, with 67 flood warnings and 262 flood alerts in place.

It comes after most of the country saw heavy snow or icy rain fall over a wintry weekend.

Major airports closed their runways for several hours due to snow, while stranded vehicles and collisions blocked key roads across England.

An amber weather warning remains in place until 6am this morning across parts of Lancashire, Cumbria and the Lake District.

Travel delays, stranded vehicles and power cuts are all likely under the warning - while rural communities could be cut off with up to an additional 15cm of snow falling during the period, the Met Office said.

Leeds Bradford Airport warned passengers last night that disruption caused by the bad weather is likely to continue into tomorrow.

Several yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and rain will remain in place across Britain and Northern Ireland until this afternoon.

The Environment Agency said a combination of melting snow and rain could lead to "significant river flooding", and advised people to stay away from swollen rivers and not drive through flood water.

Cold air will return and remain across the whole country from Monday onwards after a brief spell of milder conditions in southern areas, the Met Office said.

Deputy chief forecaster Mike Silverstone said: "The low pressure that brought the snow and heavy rain in the south will move out to the east by Monday. This will allow a cold northerly flow to become established again for much of next week.

"This will bring further sleet, snow and hail showers to northern Scotland in particular, but possibly to some other areas, especially near western coasts, with a fair amount of dry and bright weather elsewhere."

He added: "Temperatures will remain below average, with widespread frost and the threat of ice at times. Some areas, especially in the north, may struggle to get above freezing for several days."

Further weather warnings could be issued with the potential for some snow to fall in southern and central England and Wales around the middle of the week, Mr Silverstone said.

