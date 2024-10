ABC News

Cuba's national electric grid went offline on Friday, officials said, resulting in a country-wide blackout. The national electrical system of Cuba suffered a total disconnection at 11 a.m. local time after the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant failed, the Cuban Ministry of Energy and Mines said. "There is no time defined for total restoration, but it is worked to connect the electrical system as soon as possible," Lazaro Guerra, the director of electricity for the Ministry of Energy and Mines, said.