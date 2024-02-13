Millions expected to take 'Super Sick Monday' off
Dr. Jarick Conrad, a workforce expert with UKG, spoke to News 5 about "Super Sick Monday," the unofficial holiday after the Super Bowl in which millions of Americans call out sick after the big game.
The family of four celebrated the big win, which makes two in a row for quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook off a frustrating first half and held up his end of the bargain for girlfriend Taylor Swift. Kelce finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, including a crucial catch with less than one minute remaining in overtime, to help the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. One play after Kelce’s reception put the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Meco
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a harsh message for his coach in a chaotic moment on the sidelines in the second quarter.
What Patrick Mahomes said inside the Chiefs huddle — before the drive that won the Super Bowl — illustrated his mettle.
Multiple San Francisco 49ers players say they didn't know the new overtime rules that factored into their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mecole Hardman didn't immediately know he had made the game-ending touchdown catch in the Super Bowl to give the Kansas City Chiefs their second straight championship. No, it took a minute for the moment to hit the Chiefs wide receiver. “I blacked out man,” Hardman said after making the catch. “I forgot we actually won the game.” Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes sprinted after him in the end zone and shared the good news. “I threw a touchdown to this dude to
Super Bowl 58 was briefly disrupted when two fans ran on the field during the run of play between the Chiefs and 49ers.
The Chiefs’ star defensive lineman said the 49ers were “crazy” for taking the ball first in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII.
Take a look inside the Chiefs locker room following their victory in Super Bowl LVIII.
Tom Brady is expected to purchase a 7% stake in the Raiders.
The expectation is the Bears will draft a quarterback at No. 1. But NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund has them passing on one.
Several Niners players had no idea both teams get a possession in playoff overtime.
It’s unclear whether she’s a noted 49ers fan, but she is football royalty, having triumphed during the halftime show in 2017.
After he claimed in his bizarre Super Bowl commercial his team had no money left over to make the promo after spending all their cash on its ad slot, Kanye West has been hailed a marketing mastermind.
NFL Network personality Peter Schrager has now correctly picked the Super Bowl winner before the season started in five straight years.
They may have just won the Super Bowl, but the Kansas City Chiefs will have personnel decisions to make as the offseason begins.
An old post about Patrick Mahomes from the ESPN commentator and Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman didn’t age well.
The 28-year-old has attracted an outsized (and irrational) amount of online vitriol, and frankly, it’s getting old.
With the 2023-24 season now behind us, it's time to look ahead to 2025 and which players could help turn teams into contenders.