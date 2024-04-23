Millions of Jews across the country are worried about safety as they celebrate Passover

The pictures on the wall at the Holocaust museum are of grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, and kids. Some are survivors of the Holocaust. Some aren’t. Some of them are relatives of the museum’s interim CEO Michael Igel. It’s been 79 years since the end of the Holocaust, but Igel and millions of Jews across the country and abroad are worried about their safety as they celebrate the first day of Passover. They’re on alert as the war in Gaza continues. The FBI is warning about what they call “lone actors.” “Antisemitism is up over 300 percent since October 7th,” Igel said. “Which, when you think about it is backwards.”