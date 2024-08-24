Millions of Londoners expected to come out for Notting Hill Carnival

Millions of Londoners are expected to come out for this weekend’s Notting Hill Carnival as the improving weather sees Saturday’s rain replaced by sunshine.

The carnival has grown into Europe’s biggest street party with huge crowds watching thousands of participants along the three-mile route including steel bands, sound systems and dancers.

It has come a long way from its roots in a Caribbean carnival set up following race riots in the west London neighbourhood in 1958, when it was a byword for poverty and bad housing rather than the gentrified area it has become.

Carnival CEO Matthew Phillip said the event would stand in stark contrast to the recent far-right riots that erupted across the nation.

Matthew Phillip (Matthew Phillip)

He said he could not wait “to see people from all walks of life, different backgrounds, standing shoulder to shoulder enjoying the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of Carnival.”

He added: “We are all human beings and it’s about coming together to celebrate and it’s always relevant, some might say more so given what’s happened up and down the UK in recent weeks. It‘s the biggest celebration of inclusion and diversity the UK has, if not Europe, and it’s very important it stays that way.

“If you come to carnival at the weekend you are going to see people from all walks of life, differentbackgrounds, essentially at ease with each other and enjoying themselves. Aside from any economic benefits the carnival brings to the UK, this is just as important bringing people together to celebrate.”

Carnivalgoers in Notting Hill (AFP via Getty Images)

The crowds will likely be boosted by dry weather with Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley saying: “Beyond Saturday, many southern and eastern areas will be largely fine and dry through the remainder of the long weekend, with temperatures initially below average but recovering a little by Monday.”

The Met Police have said around 7,000 police officers will be on duty at the carnival this year. Eight people were stabbed at last year’s event and 275 arrests were made.

Protective boards have been attached to some buildings in the area in anticipation.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for the carnival, said the force had spent months planning with organisers.

“Having grown up not far from where carnival takes place, I have many happy memories,” Ms Brenyah said.

“Sadly, however, we know that for a minority of people, carnival is an opportunity to commit crime or to seek out violent confrontation.

“As a police officer on duty in previous years, I’ve seen both the carnival I experienced in my youth, but also the other side of the same event when, later in the day, the atmosphere changes in some parts, with floats and costumes giving way to serious violence.”