Millions of mosquitoes form mesmerizing 'tornadoes'
A strange natural phenomenon was observed at Fulong Lake in Heze, China. Millions of mosquitoes were seen swirling through the air, forming 'tornadoes' and creating a mesmerizing smoke-like effect.
A strange natural phenomenon was observed at Fulong Lake in Heze, China. Millions of mosquitoes were seen swirling through the air, forming 'tornadoes' and creating a mesmerizing smoke-like effect.
The killing of Yolanda Sanchez comes just hours after a historic landslide victory for Mexico's first woman president.
A fisherman in Missouri caught what he thought was an odd fish that refused to die, even when left on the pavement for several hours.
The singer posted the racy look on Instagram on Monday, June 3
The former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records last week.
"I did this from Friday night when I got home from work until Monday morning when I went back."
Senate Republicans are warning New York Judge Juan Merchan not to sentence former President Trump to prison or house arrest or take any other action that could disrupt the likely GOP nominee’s ability to campaign ahead of the November election. It could take months for Trump to appeal his conviction on 34 felony counts related…
Critics thought Karoline Leavitt inadvertently told the truth with her latest rant on behalf of the former president.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
The country singer's social media followers accused her of altering her appearance with plastic surgery.
“The Late Show” host brings down the house with a simple question for “the public.”
The former president's denial of climate change hit a new low in an interview with Fox News.
"I watched Kim’s mouth continue to move while my stomach turned to jelly. Oh no."
The infectious disease expert discussed the GOP lawmaker’s “performance” after an explosive hearing on Capitol Hill.
This move could destroy the GOP’s chances of control over the Senate, he warned.
As a staple of Costco's offerings, the rotisserie chicken is swapped out every two hours for peak freshness. What they do with the old ones isn't so surprising.
The former president and convicted felon made the revelation to "Fox & Friends."
The pundit made an alarming prediction about the former president.
There were a mix of familiar faces and a few surprises
538’s Galen Druke breaks down recent polling for the 2024 presidential election following former President Donald Trump’s conviction.
"She wasn’t friendly and I didn’t like that..."