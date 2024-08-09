Millions of Olympics fan turn out to paint Paris in their national colours

More than 10 million Olympic fans have flocked to France from every corner of the globe. RFI dove into the festive frenzy – catching up with revelers from Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Taiwan, South Africa, India and of course the vibrant host nation itself.

Infectious laughter and songs by Thiago, Fael, Manu, Lula and Gaby can be heard from afar. They brought the legendary Brazilian party spirit to the streets of Paris.

The five friends travelled from Rio de Janeiro to support the 277 Brazilian athletes competing in the 2024 Olympic Games. They are part of the Movimento Verde Amarelo, the official fan club of the Brazilian Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

They are also musicians, performing for the thousands of supporters gathering everyday at the Brazil fan zone. After entertaining fans, the tireless artists usually hit Parisian jazz clubs where they will be jamming.

Jesus is a young Colombian from Cartegena who is studying in France. His role model is artistic gymnast Angel Barajas, who at 17 won Colombia's first gymnastic medal.

Filled with pride, Jesus tells the story of Barajas, who grew up in a single parent household with scarce resources.

Barajas's coach, Jesus added, even sold his car to buy training equipment for his protege. His mother and brother worked very hard to support the gymnast.

Israel, Hilda and Ernesto spent six "wonderful" days in Paris going to Olympic sports events. Residents of Mexico city, they spent the last 10 months preparing their first Olympics.



