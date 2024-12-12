Millions of Stanley cups recalled over burn injuries

The recalled models were sold at popular retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon

Stanley has recalled 2.6 million of its travel mugs after a spate of burn injuries.

The portable drinkware brand issued the order for its Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs, which pose a risk of being defective.

The company has received 91 complaints about the products worldwide, 16 of which came from the US, with customers claiming that the travel mugs’ lids came off during use.

The issue has led to 38 burn injuries, including two in the US, with 11 people forced to seek medical treatment.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has warned that both mug models have faulty threads which can shrink when they are exposed to heat and pressure.

As a result, the mug lids can detach unexpectedly during use.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, including shipping,” the CPSC said.

Popular with Gen Z

The Chinese-manufactured mugs come in a range of colours and sizes, including 12oz, 16oz and 20oz, and have a lid made out of polypropylene — a common thermoplastic that is heat resistant.

The models in question cost between $20 and $50 and were sold at popular retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon between June 2016 and December 2024.

Founded in 1913, the flask maker has become popular with Gen Z in recent years and features in many TikTok videos.

Earlier this year, Stanley admitted its tumblers contained small quantities of lead, triggering multiple lawsuits.

One of the suits, seeking $70 million, alleged that the company failed to warn consumers that lead was a “key ingredient” in its vacuum seal.

Stanley said on its support page: “Our manufacturing process currently employs the use of an industry standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of our products; the sealing material includes some lead.

“Once sealed, this area is covered with a durable stainless steel layer, making it inaccessible to consumers. Rest assured that no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer nor the contents of the product.”