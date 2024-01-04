Mill's pause has wider impact

Terrace Bay, Ont. — An announcement this week by AV Terrace Bay to temporarily "idle" their pulp operations due to prevailing market conditions will not only impact Terrace Bay but also Schreiber and many haulers in the region. Terrace Bay mayor, Paul Malashewski, called the work stoppage a "big hit" to their economy and says it doesn't stop there. "Schreiber is in on this too," he said. "The mill employs a lot of people in Schreiber and there's a ripple effect that will impact the chip and wood haulers from White River up to Hornepayne and north to Geraldton," Malashewski said. "They may have said this affects 400 jobs in Terrace Bay, but if you look at the big picture, it's a lot more than that." He added that other industry sectors including mining are not operational in the immediate area, leaving little if any job opportunities for the displaced employees. Cody Alexander, president of United Steelworkers Local 9548, says it's a "trying time" and their goal is to assist their members in the best way possible to ensure a smooth transition for them all. "It is a very unfortunate situation for our members and the entire community," Alexander told The Chronicle-Journal. "We remain optimistic that this is a temporary idle and that our members will be back making earnings sooner than later. Until that time, we will be pulling together resources with Service Canada and other employment services to assist our members in continuing to earn wages to provide for themselves and their families." Malashewski noted that the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Skills Development has reached out to the community to inform them that they were "assessing the situation" in Terrace Bay and will try to provide any help they can. Ontario Natural Resources Minister Graydon Smith also spoke with Malashewski this week. "I will be travelling with John Hall, our chief administrative officer, to Toronto in two weeks," Malashewski said. "We've asked governmental officials down there to go over things and Mr. Smith said the government is committed to helping us in any way they can — I mean the town and the mill itself to get the mill back up and running because it's a major employer. "MP Patty Hajdu's office has been in touch with us also to set up a meeting with the town council, myself, and the community's CAO (Hall) to see how they can help." Although it is unconfirmed that the mill is for sale, in November, Malashewski says he learned Kruger Inc. representatives were at the mill looking around and accessing it. "I guess if a buyer comes along, (it could be sold)," he said. Mike Legere, director of government relations and communications with AV Group Canada, said the facility, on Lake Superior's north shore, which produces 320,000 air-dry metric tons of Northern bleached softwood kraft, will be put into a state of "warm idle" to facilitate a possible future restart. "This means that adequate heat and monitoring of equipment to generate and circulate this heat will be maintained to prevent damage to critical infrastructure, especially in cold weather conditions," Legere told The Chronicle-Journal. "The duration of this idle is dependent on market conditions, which are not possible for us to predict. We expect company spending will be curtailed as a result of the idling period but we will keep community stakeholders abreast of any developments."

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal